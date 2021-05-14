RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#101 :: Friday, 14 May 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#101 :: Friday, 14 May 2021
1. Russia International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Time for Diplomacy – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/time-for-diplomacy/
2. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, At odds with West, Kremlin lashes out at indie media in Russia. Russia may not be at war with the West, but it is increasingly using a warlike sensibility in its domestic rhetoric and policy. And that’s having a real cost for civil society.
3. TASS: Izvestia: Putin supports strengthening gun control in Russia.
4. Wall Street Journal: Russia Struggles to Meet Demand for Its Covid-19 Vaccine. Moscow’s Sputnik V shot offered hope as coronavirus cases surged in developing world, but shipments have been hit by regulatory, production problems.
5. TASS: Coronavirus situation in Moscow remains tense — deputy mayor – tass.com/society/1289647
6. Bloomberg: U.S. Says Russia Postpones Restrictions on Embassy in Moscow
7. Center for National Security at Fordham University: Putin’s Notions of Russian Spiritual and Moral Values Explained (Interview with Nicolai N. Petro)
8. Moscow Times: Ben Noble, Vladimir Putin and the Myth that Just Won’t Die. It should be possible to judge Putin harshly whilst acknowledging that he does not govern Russia alone.
9. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 13 MAY 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/05/13/russian-federation-sitrep-13-may-2021/
10. Intellinews: Russia’s oil and gas reserves will last for another 59 and 103 years respectively, says natural resources minister. Global warming has opened up for exploration and exploitation more of Russia’s Arctic regions, which hold 25% of its oil and 72% of its gas reserves.
11. Consortium News: US Defeat in Afghanistan — A Contrast With the Soviet Experience. As`ad AbuKhalil says Western media never regarded the U.S. involvement for what it really was. – consortiumnews.com/2021/05/13/the-angry-arab-us-defeat-in-afghanistan-a-contrast-with-the-soviet-experience/
12. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Vladislav Inosemtsev, Big money prevented tougher sanctions against Russia.
13. Reuters: When Biden meets Putin: old foes could cool off but not reset
14. Global Review: INTERVIEW WITH DR. ALEXANDER RAHR ABOUT THE POTENTIAL AGENDA OF A BIDEN-PUTIN MEETING: “THE AMERICANS, UNLIKE THE EUROPEANS, SEEM TO MAKE BETTER USE OF THEIR REALPOLITICAL MIND. THEY ARE REALISTS”
15. Intellinews: Chris Weafer, The five Stans back in the Game. After 30 years of development the five countries of Central Asia find themselves of interest to the world’s major powers again.
16. Washington Post: Ivanka Barzashka, The U.S. and NATO promised to protect Ukraine. If Ukraine is the aggressor, all bets are off. Here’s what we learned from extensive wargaming on the Ukraine-Russia conflict
17. Reuters: Ukrainian Court Orders House Arrest for Pro-Russian Lawmaker.
18. Moscow Times: Putin Vows Response After Ally Probed for Treason in Ukraine.
19. Vedomosti: Op-ed criticises G7’s bid to present Russia as ‘main information threat’
20. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US seeks clear system for combating cyber threats.
21. rt.com: Cybersecurity tycoon Kaspersky claims CIA hackers could actually be behind US Colonial Pipeline attack blamed on Russian group – rt.com/russia/523798-kaspersky-cia-colonial-pipeline-attack/
22. Valdai Discusson Club: Alexander Yermakov, Expectations and Reality of the Biden Administration Policy. A rather comical picture of the political continuity of the Biden team, which so vehemently criticised his predecessor, is emerging – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/expectations-and-reality-of-the-biden/
23. Wall Street Journal: Kimberley Strassel, The Justice Department’s Resident Conspiracist. Susan Hennessey’s appointment suggests the department will be politicized again.
24. Government.ru: Annual Government report on its performance to the State Duma. (excerpt) – government.ru/en/news/42158/
