RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#234 :: Monday, 28 December 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#234 :: Monday, 28 December 2020
1. Moscow Times: Russia’s Mortality Hit 16-Year High in November, Official Data Says.
2. TASS: Izvestia: How the new COVID-19 strain impacts Russia.
3. Meduza: Levada Center: More than half of Russians don’t want the ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine.
4. rt.com: Putin ready to take Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine as regulators approve extension of Sputnik V rollout to all age groups – Kremlin – rt.com/russia/510865-putin-ready-covid-vaccine/
5. Bloomberg: Russian Sustainability Scores Rise, But Climate Goal Still Lags.
6. Moscow Times: Abbas Gallyamov, The Kremlin Faces a Difficult 2021. The opposition has become more diverse and noticeably stronger.
7. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia’s big business quickly develops ‘immunity’ amid pandemic.
8. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64755
9. Wall Street Journal: After Momentous 2020, Russia’s Putin Enters New Year as Powerful as Ever. Kremlin leader takes action to cement his rule, repel challenges and spread Russia’s influence in moves that signal what’s likely to come next year.
10. Washington Post: In Russia, tough new laws and stepped-up defiance abroad mark Putin’s shift toward unfettered control.
11. Daily Beast: Putin Rumors Run Wild as He Shrouds Himself in Secrecy. Putin’s secrecy has helped fuel Russia’s black market in information which is thriving online and undermining the president’s authority.
12. Bloomberg: The Kremlin’s New Man Will Keep Us Guessing. Since Vladimir Putin picked him as prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin has shown himself to be a man for this political season.
13. rt.com: Who will be Russia’s next president? Veteran nationalist Zhirinovsky names eight possible candidates to eventually succeed Putin – rt.com/russia/510914-zhirinovsky-next-president-candidates/
14. stalkerzone.org: SOME DON’T REMEMBER HOW MUCH PUTIN HAS DONE FOR RUSSIA.
– stalkerzone.org/some-dont-remember-how-much-putin-has-done-for-russia/
15. Valdai Discussion Club: Russia-2020: Summing Up the Track-Record. The key drivers affecting Russia’s economic performance in the near term will be the pace of global economic recovery and the concomitant growth in oil prices. Other external factors that may affect Russia’s outlook include the possibility of a moderation in protectionist pressures, as well as new rounds of stimuli, sanctions scenarios, further progression of the pandemic and vaccine development, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Yaroslav Lissovolik. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-2020-summing-up-the-track-record/
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Russia and Its Near Abroad. Russia, which seeks to limit the scale of its responsibility, intervenes only when its policy is guaranteed to yield a positive result for Russian interests, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-and-its-near-abroad/
17. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, US risks confrontation with Russia – indianpunchline.com/us-risks-confrontation-with-russia/
18. www.rt.com: America has given up on arms control & withdrawn from treaties to try to achieve ‘global supremacy’ – Russian Defense Ministry – rt.com/russia/510933-arms-control-global-supremacy/
19. Wall Street Journal: Biden to Review U.S. Nuclear-Weapons Programs, With Eye Toward Cuts. President-elect promised to reduce ‘excessive’ spending on nuclear arsenal and shrink its role in strategy, but critics say updates are overdue.
20. The Hill: William Courtney, Arms Control Held Hostage
21. rt.com: Diplomatic war with Moscow a bad idea after all? ‘Understaffed & overstretched’ US Embassy gets rebuke from Russia after complaint – rt.com/russia/510819-us-embassy-understaffed-overstretched/
22. The National Interest: George Beebe, Why America’s Cyber Strategy is Failing. Cyber technology is blurring the lines that once separated espionage and warfare.
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/why-america%E2%80%99s-cyber-strategy-failing-175121
23. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Unsolicited recommendations for new administration.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/dec/22/crosstalk-unsolicited-recommendations-for-biden-ha/
24. Russia in Global Affairs: Marlene Laruelle, ACCUSING RUSSIA OF FASCISM.
