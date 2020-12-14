RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#225 :: Monday, 14 December 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#225 :: Monday, 14 December 2020
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin and Thomas Graham, How to Safely Manage U.S.-Russian Great-Power Competition. This is not a call for a reset or a new partnership, but rather for a responsible, less hostile relationship between rivals bitterly divided by visions of world order, geopolitical interests, and values. Thomas Graham is a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States.
2. TASS: Russia-US relations unlikely to be changed under Biden administration – diplomat
3. rt.com: Number of Russians willing to get Covid-19 jab DOUBLED in weeks, poll shows – rt.com/russia/509604-number-of-russians-willing-doubles-vaccine-covid/
4. Financial Times: Russia faces challenge to convince public over Covid vaccination push. Proliferation of anti-vaccine content online leaves many citizens sceptical of coronavirus data.
5. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: AstraZeneca to test combined vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V.
6. www.rt.com: Russia on track to have one of its largest-ever grain harvests.
7. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, Moscow Hobbles Into New Year With Fresh Financial Scandal.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2020/12/14/moscow-hobbles-into-new-year-with-fresh-financial-scandal/?sh=674f06216b8e
8. Intellinews: The pandemic causes a spike in cyber-attacks on Russian companies. The number of cyber-attacks on Russian companies during the coronacrisis has doubled, according to a recent study.
https://intellinews.com/the-pandemic-causes-a-spike-in-cyber-attacks-on-russian-companies-198424/?source=russia
9. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, The Arctic Ocean Is a Russian Lake – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/12/13/arctic-ocean-is-russian-lake/
10. Moscow Times: U.S. Eyes Closing 2 Remaining Russian Consulates – Kommersant.
11. Meduza: The gateway to Africa . Carnegie Moscow Center experts explain why Russia is setting up a naval base in Sudan.
12. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko unlikely to recover from wave of public protest in Belarus.
13. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, NAVALNY’S UNDERPANTS – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/navalnys-underpants/
14. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Captain Underpants? Sunday Times claim Navalny was poisoned twice sees bottom fall out of Western narrative on opposition figure – rt.com/russia/509591-doctor-navalny-poisoning-fake-news/
15. rt.com: Russian doctor who treated Navalny accuses Sunday Times of pushing ‘fake news’ over claims hospital enabled activist’s poisoning – rt.com/russia/509591-doctor-navalny-poisoning-fake-news/
16. Moscow Times: Media Investigation Names FSB Agents Behind Navalny Poisoning.
17. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, WETTER THAN GOLDEN SHOWERS — HOW CHRISTOPHER STEELE, SACKED BY MI6 FOR INCOMPETENCE, MADE A LUCRATIVE BUSINESS OF INVENTING RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE TO SELL TO THE STATE DEPARTMENT – johnhelmer.net/wetter-than-golden-showers-how-christopher-steele-sacked-by-mi6-for-incompetence-made-a-lucrative-business-of-inventing-russian-intelligence-to-sell-to-the-state-department/print/
18. rt.com: Rachel Marsden, ‘Stolen election’ hysteria is the new ‘Russian interference’ – and both are the result of US institutional erosion – rt.com/op-ed/509397-stolen-election-hysteria-russian-interference
19. Twitter: YouTubeInsider, “Now that enough states certified their Presidential election results, we’ll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome.”
20. rt.com: Kremlin dismisses conspiracy theories about Putin hiding from Covid-19 in ‘Sochi bunker,’ says president working in Moscow.
21. New York Times: Putin Said to Have Two Identical Offices: One in Moscow, the Other at the Beach. The supposed ruse has enabled him to spend time at a government residence on the Black Sea without risking a potential political backlash, a Russian news site reported.
22. New York Times: Russian Hackers Broke Into Federal Agencies, U.S. Officials Suspect. In one of the most sophisticated and perhaps largest hacks in more than five years, email systems were breached at the Treasury and Commerce Departments. Other breaches are under investigation.
23. Washington Post: Russian government hackers are behind a broad espionage campaign that has compromised U.S. agencies, including Treasury and Commerce.
24. Wired: The Biden Administration Will Have Its Hands Full With Russia. After four years of Trump kowtowing to Putin, the US has its work cut out for it.
