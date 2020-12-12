RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#224 :: Saturday, 12 December 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#224 :: Saturday, 12 December 2020

1. TASS: Mandatory wearing of face masks in public places backed by 88% of Russians, says pollster.

2. www.rt.com: Russian health watchdog says Covid-19 triggers process of ‘natural selection’ as deaths among elderly and infirm peak.

3. Wall Street Journal: Combination of AstraZeneca, Russian Vaccines to Undergo Trial. Trial will assess whether combining the two vaccines boosts immune response and could give a vote of confidence to Russia’s fast-tracked shot.

4. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, END OF YEAR BOOKS.

5. Moscow Exile: Comment on END OF YEAR BOOKS by Paul Robinson re life in Russia.

6. Facebook: Fred Weir, Crimea.

8. Interfax: Putin promises to order prosecutors to verify suspects’ torture reports.

9. AFP: Gazprom Restarts Construction on Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.

10. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s opening remarks at the 28th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, Moscow, December 10, 2020.

11. Kennan Institute: Michael Kimmage, Pavel Koshkin, Victoria Zhuravleva, Peter Zwack, U.S.-Russia Relations under the Biden Administration | An Expert Analysis (excerpt)

12. Brookings: Steven Pifer, Managing US sanctions toward Russia.

13. Moscow Times: Russian Navy to Join NATO Countries for Joint Exercises in 10-Year First.

14. UNIAN (Kyiv): U.S. Senate approves 2021 NDAA with military aid to Ukraine, sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

15. www.stalkerzone.org: WHY HASN’T RUSSIA COLLAPSED YET, AND WHEN WILL IT HAPPEN?

16. www.rt.com: Nebojsa Malic, There is no ‘Russian secret war’ on the US, but WaPo fantasy risks Biden starting a very real one.

17. The Sunday Times (UK): Revealed: Kremlin made a second attempt to poison Alexei Navalny in botched assassination. Russian spies tried to kill Putin’s fiercest critic with the deadly nerve agent novichok before he could be flown to Berlin, Western intelligence sources reveal.

