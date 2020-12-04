RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#218 :: Friday, 4 December 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#218 :: Friday, 4 December 2020
1. rt.com: Official death toll compared to excess mortality: With so many confusing statistics, just how well is Russia coping with Covid-19? – rt.com/russia/508664-official-death-toll-covid/
2. TASS: Moscow opens registration for inoculation against coronavirus.
3. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Russians are wary of Putin’s vaccine
4. Interfax: Putin explains why AI cannot yet run country
5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with representatives of public organisations for people with disabilities – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64542
6. TASS: Despite ‘some bad apples’, most officials work hard and honestly, says Kremlin.
7. Moscow Times: Russia’s Mixed Censorship Model Is a Boon for Online Activism. New research shows the growth of mobile internet leads to falling trust in governments, with Navalny as the prime example.
8. Meduza: U.S.-funded media outlet ‘Current Time’ fires journalist for appearing on YouTube show to discuss conspiracy theory about Alexey Navalny’s father-in-law
9. Forbes”: Kenneth Rapoza, Moscow Discovers Climate Change Can Be Good Business
10. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 3 DECEMBER 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/12/03/russian-federation-sitrep-3-december-2020/
11. rt.com: Germany hopes to reach deal with Biden on Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
12. Air Force Magazine: Clock is Ticking on New START Extension
13. rt.com: ‘Running out of time’: US adds new demands as Russia makes concessions to save last remaining nuclear deterrent deal – envoy – rt.com/russia/508625-russia-new-start-concessions-us-demands/
14. NYU Jordan Center: NYC Russia Public Policy Series: Is it Time to Rethink Our Russia Policy?
15. BBC: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict killed 5,000 soldiers
16. The Baltic Word: Latvia becomes a victim of the East-West confrontation – theduran.com/latvia-becomes-a-victim-of-the-east-west-confrontation/
17. The Conversation: Liana Semchuk, Ukraine: Biden presidency will bring consistency, but risk more tension with Moscow
18. The New York Review of Books: Amy Knight, Aleksei Navalny, Ready to Run Again in Russia. The Russian opposition politician, who narrowly escaped death by nerve agent poisoning, remains undeterred from challenging Putin’s hegemony.
19. Frontline (PBS): THE PUTIN FILES. Jake Sullivan. Chief policy adviser, Clinton campaign. (Excerpts from interview)
