RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#217 :: Thursday, 3 December 2020

1. TASS: Flawed exceptionalism: Lavrov slams West’s contempt for other nations’ bona fide interests.
2. Intellinews: Russia to start mass vaccinations on December 7. President Putin has ordered Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to begin mass vaccinations to start the roll-out of mass vaccinations from next week as the first 2mn doses are made available. The government will start with healthcare workers, OAPs and the army.
3. rt.com: Producing Sputnik V is ‘a complex task’ but we’ll handle it – Russian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer to RT – rt.com/russia/508554-russian-sputnikv-vaccone-manufacturer/
4. Moscow Times: 5 Questions About Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered.
5. AFP: Legendary director of Pushkin Museum dies of coronavirus.
6. Meduza: After the inevitable. Carnegie Moscow Center focus-group study finds consensus among Russians on social spending, but strongly divergent views when it comes to economic and foreign policy.
7. MEMRI (The Middle East Media Research Institute): Renowned Russian Academic Karaganov: Russia Needs To Endorse ‘Neo-Isolationism,’ Create A New ‘National Ideology’
8. Financial Times: Henry Foy, ‘Foreign agent’: Putin’s new crackdown on the opposition. The Russian president is hypersensitive over potential threats and is rushing to smother rising dissent.
9. RFE/RL: Russia’s Next Economic ‘Shock’ Likely To Come From Impoverished Regions, Experts Say.
10. Moscow Times: Putin Replaces Rusnano Chief Chubais Amid Reform Push.
11. Keough School of Global Affairs (Notre Dame): Susanne Wengle, What can a chicken nugget from Russia tell us about technology, agriculture and human development?
12. rt.com: Russian justice minister claims $50 billion Yukos case shows West waging ‘legal war’ on Moscow & says it should fight back – rt.com/russia/508557-yukos-case-legal-war/
13. rt.com: NATO says ‘intimidating’ Russia BIGGEST threat to bloc till at least 2030 – plans to send warships to Black Sea – rt.com/russia/508476-nato-threat-warships-plan/
14. TASS: Still time to extend New START, says Russian envoy to US – tass.com/world/1230771
15. TASS: RBC: Experts explain reasons behind Armenia’s defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh.
16. rt.com: A split in Belarus’ opposition? Kolesnikova hints at talks with embattled Lukashenko but Tikhanovskaya favors West’s intervention – rt.com/russia/508563-belarus-opposition-negotiations-split/
17. AP: Thousands rally in Moldova in support of pro-EU president.
18. Wall Street Journal: Notable & Quotable: Russians. ‘Bloomberg and Sheldon Adelson call your political operatives! You’ve been ripped off.’
19. strategic-culture.org editorial: U.S. Election ‘Success’… And Hey Presto ‘Russian Interference’ Disappears – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/11/27/us-election-success-and-hey-presto-russian-interference-disappears/
20. Russia Beyond: 10 ideas for Russian-style Christmas gifts – rbth.com/lifestyle/333078-russian-style-christmas-gift
