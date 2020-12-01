RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#215 :: Tuesday, 1 December 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#215 :: Tuesday, 1 December 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, On Russia’s flank, a small war heralds big changes. For a quarter century, the world ignored a festering territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. When it blew up again recently in renewed warfare, diplomacy was the big loser.
2. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE CIVILIZATIONAL TURN THAT WASN’T
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Climate change damage will cost Russia $99bn, warns deputy minister of the Far East and Arctic. Russia has 24 regions that are permanently frozen, nine of which are home to people and mines. The melting permafrost could do $99bn worth of damage to buildings and crucial infrastructure in these regions.
4. Moscow Times: Blame Climate Change for Historically Warm Fall in Russia’s Biggest Cities, Experts Say.
5. Washington Post: Isabelle Khurshudyan, In Siberian coal country, signs of Russia’s shrinking population are everywhere. It ‘haunts’ Putin.
6. The FSU Brief: Putin’s Dilemma. How and when the Russian president leaves power will depend on a host of factors.
7. Meduza: Castrated by the Power Vertical.
8. rt.com: Opposition figure Navalny could face investigation for calling for ‘violent overthrow’ of Putin’s government – rt.com/russia/508339-navalny-extremism-statements-russian-government/
9. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, RUSSIA-EU: COLLABORATION, COHABITATION, BUT NOT INTEGRATION – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/russia-eu-not-integration/
10. NYU Jordan Center: Ivan Kurilla, U.S.-Russia Relations Under a Biden Administration.
11. rt.com: Nuclear war between US & Russia more likely as Americans ‘share’ bombs with European NATO members – Deputy FM Ryabkov – rt.com/russia/508309-nuclear-war-bombs-share/
12. TASS: NATO should call on US to extend New START Treaty, says Russian diplomat.
13. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden faces daunting challenges on nuclear issues – indianpunchline.com/biden-faces-daunting-challenges-on-nuclear-issues/
14. American Ambassadors Live: Steven Pifer, Reviving Nuclear Arms Control Under Biden.
15. Jamestown Foundation Eurasia Daily Monitor: Pavel Baev, Putin at Loss About Connecting With New US Leadership.
16. New York Times: Anton Troianovski and Carlotta Gall, In Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Deal, Putin Applied a Deft New Touch. The iron-fisted tactics used against Georgia and Ukraine seem to have fallen out of favor, replaced by a more subtle blend of soft power and an implicit military threat.
17. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Anna Ohanyan, Russia and the West Still Need Each Other in Nagorno-Karabakh.
18. Russia Beyond: How are Russian & American youths different? – rbth.com/lifestyle/333068-russian-vs-american-youth
You must log in to post a comment.