RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#214 :: Monday, 30 November 2020

1. Simone Weil Center for Political Philosophy: Russia’s Meaning Post-Election: Panel Discussion, Wed., Dec. 2, 2020. Panelists: Marlene Laruelle, James Carden, Anatol Lieven, Boris Mezhuev, Paul Robinson, Richard Sakwa.
2. rt.com: More than half of Russians believe climate & environment getting worse after year of freak weather in world’s largest country – rt.com/russia/508205-climate-environment-citizens-poll/
3. rt.com: Western scientists divided over Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V as developers aim to make ONE BILLION doses in 2021 – rt.com/russia/508158-west-divided-sputnik-vaccine/
4. RFE/RL: Russian Police Fine 1.1 Million People For Coronavirus-Related Infractions.
5. Bloomberg: Wealth Gap Widens as Pandemic Hits Russia’s Poorest Regions Hard
6. TASS: Russian cabinet not planning any new measures to support business, Kremlin says.
7. TASS: Kommersant: Investors show increasing interest in Russian market.
8. Interfax: Northern Sea Route should operate according to special rules, based on Russia’s interests – presidential envoy.
9. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Time for Moscow to Move On and Stop Thinking So Much About Washington. Attempting to match America — especially at a time when China is rising fast as another geopolitical power and national model — is a terrible act of self-harm.
10. Bloomberg: Andreas Kluth, A Successful U.S. Missile Intercept Ends the Era of Nuclear Stability. Deterrence no longer works when one power can shoot down incoming nukes. This makes disarmament talks even more urgent.
11. armscontrolwonk.com: Michael Krepon, Biden’s Immediate Agenda Items.
12. Modern Diplomacy: Russia, Indeed, Returns to Africa – says Senator Igor Morozov.
13. Forbes: Michael Lynch, The Complicated Battle Over The Nordstream 2 Gas Pipeline.
14. rt.com: Bombshell report reveals how Ukrainian lobbyists pitted US against EU over new Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline – rt.com/russia/508212-us-eu-collision-nord-stream/
15. Wall Street Journal: U.S., Russia Race to Outflank Each Other on Russian Pipeline. New sanctions against Nord Stream 2 could mark a win for Ukrainians who lobbied Washington to quash the Russian pipeline.
16. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Lukashenko says he may quit as president. “I am not going to be the president once the new constitution is in place,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in comments shortly after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week.
17. Modern Diplomacy: Michael Lambert, Great Powers Competition in Moldova.
18. Moscow Times: Pull Russian Troops Out of Moldova, New President Says.
19. Foreign Policy: Dennis Soltys, Zelensky’s Midterm Report Card. Expectations aside, local elections were about more than the president—and Russia.
20. Facebook: Fred Weir, Saakashvili Watch.
21. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, TSELOSTNOST’ IN RUSSIAN CULTURE, POLITICS, AND SOCIETY: Part I “Monism”. Section 1: Monism from Orthodox Christianity in Kievan and Muscovite Rus’ (excerpt)
