RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#213 :: Saturday, 28 November 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#213 :: Saturday, 28 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. https://echosiberia.medium.com: Sarah Lindemann-Komarova, COVID Second Wave in Siberia: “Who By Fire”
https://echosiberia.medium.com/covid-second-wave-in-siberia-who-by-fire-b407b8d86dd3
2. CBC (Canada): Chris Brown, Russia says its COVID vaccine is 95% effective. So why is there still Western resistance to it? Despite issues about transparency, Russia’s vaccine appears to work well, say experts.
3. rt.com: Covid-19-driven recession may see Russian economy contract by 4.5% & a million plunged into poverty, says finance guru Kudrin – rt.com/russia/508100-covid19-recession-economy-poverty/
4. The Barents Observer (Norway): Top official: This is what Arctic climate change will cost Russia. Direct damage on buildings and infrastructure will be up to €99 billion, says Deputy Minister of the Far East and Arctic Aleksandr Krutikov.
5. Moscow Times: Russia to Close Down Barents Region’s Biggest Air Polluter.
6. rt.com: Russia working on MASSIVE oil project to boost country’s position in Arctic.
7. Reuters: Russia’s Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying work this year.
8. Russia Beyond: Migrant outflow is BAD news for Russia … or is it? – rbth.com/business/333056-migrants-work-russia-economy
9. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE RUSSIAN BREXIT PLOT THAT WASN’T – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/the-russian-brexit-plot-that-wasnt/
10. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Role in Enforcing Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh Stirs Hopes, Bitterness. As part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal, Russia will deploy around 2,000 troops to the region for at least the next five years.
11. AFP: Karabakh Rivals Adjust to Life Along New Borders.
12. Awful Avalanche: Back To Karabakh, Nightmares And Illusions – Part IV – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/11/27/back-to-karabakh-nightmares-and-illusions-part-iv/
13. rt.com: Lukashenko drops bombshell by announcing intention to leave Belarusian presidency once new constitution is adopted.
14. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Driving Russia further into China’s arms: Incidents like ‘John McCain’ warship incursion near Vladivostok counterproductive for US – rt.com/russia/507980-us-warship-incursion-china/
15. Antiwar.com: Johanna Ross, Biden Proclaims ‘America Is Back’ as the US Makes Provocations on Russia’s Borders. The incoming president’s words have coincided with several military maneuvers targeting Russia this week. – original.antiwar.com/Johanna_Ross/2020/11/27/biden-proclaims-america-is-back-as-the-us-makes-provocations-on-russias-borders/
16. Reuters: Biden urged to extend U.S.-Russia arms treaty for full 5 years without conditions.
17. rt.com: Kit Klarenberg, Ex-Moscow high-roller & yarn-spinner-supreme Bill Browder now claims Russians tricked a British bank into closing his account – rt.com/russia/507879-bill-browder-bank-account-closure-kremlin/
18. rt.com: READ: From hormone treatment to punishment in solitary, Maria Butina’s book lays bare her US prison horror and what she saw there – rt.com/russia/507910-maria-butina-prison-book-journal/
You must log in to post a comment.