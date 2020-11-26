RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#212 :: Thursday, 26 November 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#212 :: Thursday, 26 November 2020
1. TASS: Kremlin expects to begin mass inoculation against COVID-19 in Russia before year’s end.
2. Intellinews: Putin shakes up Russia’s development agencies.
3. Interfax: Over 20 NGOs appeal to Russian ombudsman, Council of Europe over broadening of foreign agent list, tightening of requirements.
4. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, EXTREMIST NONSENSE. (re Jehovah’s Witnesses) – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/11/25/extremist-nonsense/
5. rt.com: European firm withdraws from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in face of US sanctions – rt.com/business/507912-nord-stream-partner-sanctions/
6. Bloomberg: Joe Biden Is Unlikely to Save Angela Merkel’s Pet Project. The EU’s signature $11 billion gas link to Russia is fraying transatlantic alliances.
7. Paul Goble: Young Russians Increasingly More Pessimistic about Future than Their Elders, Goncharov Says.
8. TASS: Kremlin says it’s wrong to presume Russia refuses to accept Biden ‘win’
9. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, How Should Biden Respond to Russia’s Civil Society Crackdown? The more pressure America tries to exert on Russia, the more draconian Moscow’s moves become internally toward anyone connected with the West.
10. Atlantic Council: Alexander Vershbow and Daniel Fried, How the West should deal with Russia. (excerpt)
11. rt.com: Artyom Lukin, US-Russia naval game of chicken off Vladivostok is more dangerous than it seems – rt.com/op-ed/507781-us-russia-navy-cold-war/
12. Bloomberg: Biden May Have 16 Days to Stave Off a Nuclear Arms Race. Preserving the New START treaty with Russia will be one of his earliest missions 13. rt.com: ‘Not the worst option’: Russian officials relieved Biden chose ‘sane’ Blinken over ‘possessed’ Rice for sec of state – reports – rt.com/russia/507803-officials-biden-secretary-choice/
14. Russia Matters: Antony Blinken on Russia.
15. Awful Avalanche: Back To Karabakh, Nightmares And Illusions – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/11/25/back-to-karabakh-nightmares-and-illusions-part-ii/
16. Awful Avalanche: Back To Karabakh, Nightmares And Illusions – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/back-to-karabakh-nightmares-and-illusions-part-iii/
17. TASS: West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov.
18. AFP: Russia accuses West of meddling in Belarus.
19. Washington Post editorial: The U.S. must show solidarity with those fighting for democracy in Belarus.
20. Intellinews: Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins.
21. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, November update: Ukraine’s anniversary of the victory of corruption – newcoldwar.org/november-update-ukraines-anniversary-of-the-victory-of-corruption/
22. Bloomberg: Eli Lake, Trump Was Right to Pardon Michael Flynn. The FBI’s conduct in its investigation of the president’s former national security adviser was inexcusable. (excerpt)
