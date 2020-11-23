RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#209 :: Monday, 23 November 2020
1. AP: Russia’s health system under strain as the virus surges back.
2. rt.com: Russia claims its pioneering Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will cost less than Western rivals as US pharma giants announce price tags – rt.com/russia/507482-sputnikv-covid19-vaccine-cheaper/
3. RFE/RL: Putin Says No Hidden Motive In Not Congratulating Biden.
4. Financial Times: Henry Foy, Talk of an early retirement for Vladimir Putin is premature. Speculation rose after parliament passed a law granting immunity from prosecution to former presidents and their families.
5. TASS: Pandemic triggers systemic economic crisis, unprecedented since Great Depression – Putin – tass.com/economy/1226359
6. Kremlin.ru: G20 Summit – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64460
7. rt.com: There’s no alternative to the WTO, but it needs reform – Putin.
8. TASS: US could rejoin Open Skies Treaty under new administration, Russian diplomat says – tass.com/politics/1226479
9. Wall Street Journal: Trump Exits Open Skies Treaty, Moves to Discard Observation Planes. Without specialized aircraft and equipment, Biden administration would have difficult time re-entering post-Cold War pact.
10. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Return of Great Game in Post-Soviet Central Asia – indianpunchline.com/return-of-great-game-in-post-soviet-central-asia/
11. The National Interest: John Lechner and Alexandra Lamarche, A Dangerous Narrative Surrounds Russia’s Presence in the Central African Republic. In the end, the discourse surrounding “Russia in CAR” reveals far more about Western discomfort with its own past and present in Africa, and the existential uncertainty of a multipolar world, than it does about Russia or CAR.
12. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, The Plight of the Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process. A significant portion of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the so-called Lachin Corridor that provides a convenient mountain pass route between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, will be occupied by Russian peacekeepers for the next few years. But what happens next?
13. Moscow Times: Simon Saradzhyan, Putin’s Nagorno-Karabakh Calculus Can Undermine Russian Clout in FSU. Russia’s decision not to employ leverage to stop the conflict in its early stages made a lasting impression on its allies.
14. Hetq (Armenia): Pietro Shakarian, [google cache:] Moscow’s End Game in Artsakh-Karabakh. – hetq.am/en/article/124621
15. TASS: Kommersant: Belarusians turning away from Russia.
16. Intellinews: Clare Nuttall, Moldova’s foreign policy reset
17. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, US CORRESPONDENT – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/11/20/us-correspondent/
18. New York Times: Along Russia’s ‘Road of Bones,’ Relics of Suffering and Despair. The Kolyma Highway in the Russian Far East once delivered tens of thousands of prisoners to the work camps of Stalin’s gulag. The ruins of that cruel era are still visible today.
19. NYU Jordan Center: In Memory of Stephen Cohen
20. International Security: Michael McFaul, Putin, Putinism, and the Domestic Determinants of Russian Foreign Policy. (excerpt)
21. Frontline (PBS): THE PUTIN FILES. Antony Blinken. (excerpt)
