RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#208 :: Friday, 20 November 2020

1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Moscow kids get teachers on screen, but trainees in class. Will it work? Amid the pandemic, how do schools balance educational needs of young students with the health of older teachers? In Moscow, the answer is to move the older teachers remote and bring teachers in training into the classroom.
2. Moscow Times: Felix Light, In a Poor Russian City, Coronavirus Hits Hard. The pandemic has combined with poverty to push Ivanovo’s healthcare system to its breaking point.
3. Paul Goble: Kremlin Must Start Now and Work Hard to Overcome Russian Resistance to Getting Immunized, Experts Say.
4. TASS: Creating a nest egg: a third of Russians put money away during pandemic, poll reveals.
5. TASS: Citizens have reasonable claims against authorities, gov’t must keep promises, says Putin.
6. Meduza: Russia’s authorities increase pressure on NGOs with plans to strengthen ‘foreign agent’ laws.
7. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 19 NOVEMBER 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/11/19/russian-federation-sitrep-19-november-2020/
8. thesaker.is: Putin Expels the Families – thesaker.is/putin-expels-the-families/
9. Carnegie Moscow Center: Fyodor Lukyanov, Trump May Be Leaving, But Russia Sanctions Will Stay. Sanctions are becoming a form of economic regulation in this era of new protectionism. By virtue of its unique position in the world, the United States has the most opportunities to exercise this kind of regulation in its own interests.
10. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia’s strategic stability proposals falling on deaf ears – commentator (Fyodor Lukyanov) – rg.ru/2020/10/27/lukianov-pohozhe-chto-evropa-bolshe-ne-boitsia-realnoj-vojny.html
11. Valdai Discussion Club: Pavel Sharikov, Information Threats and Arms Control: Is Russian-US Dialogue Possible? Russia’s negative image as a “cyber aggressor” makes it more difficult for it to suggest arguments on the peaceful use of information technology to the Americans. The search for a common denominator is complicated by the fact that Moscow and Washington have completely different interpretations of interference – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/information-threats-and-arms-control-is-russian-us/
12. RFE/RL: Obama Targets Putin In New Memoir, Says Russia ‘To Be Feared, Perhaps, But Not Emulated’
13. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, France challenges Russian peacekeeping in Caucasus
14. Awful Avalanche: Turkey Not Happy With Karabakh Peace Deal – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/11/18/turkey-not-happy-with-karabakh-peace-deal-part-iii/
15. Washington Post: Robyn Dixon, In Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal, Russia’s Putin claims a strategic win. But risks are attached
16. TASS: Kommersant: Armenian lawmakers to keep PM Pashinyan in power.
17. New York Times editorial: A Quick End to a Dangerous War. The feud between Armenia and Azerbaijan has only been put on hold.
18. Kremlin.ru: Address to participants in Nuremberg Lessons forum – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64447
19. Russia in Global Affairs: INTERNATIONAL RELATION AND MEMORY OF WWII TODAY (November 23 online session with Fyodor Lukyanov and Alexei Miller) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/international-relation-wwii/
20. Washington Post editorial: Ukraine’s anti-corruption push is stalled. Biden can help get it going again.
21. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, Why Russians Dislike ‘Good Russians’ in American Films No Less than ‘Bad Russians’. Russians were simply unprepared to see themselves portrayed as the “good guys” in the new Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.”
22. rt.com: Are you a fabulist who believes all sorts of myths about Russia? You might be in luck, because New York Times is hiring in Moscow – rt.com/russia/507238-nytimes-moscow-job-posting/
