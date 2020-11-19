RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#205 :: Thursday, 19 November 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#207 :: Thursday, 19 November 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. rt.com: Russia passes two million Covid-19 cases, sees record daily infections & deaths as some regions struggle for hospital beds.

https://www.rt.com/russia/507169-two-million-coronavirus-cases/

2. TASS: Putin warns governors against “rosy reports” on coronavirus.

3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Government members. [re coronavirus] – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64436

4. RFE/RL: Bah Humbug! Russian Santa Faces Fine For Protesting Ban On Holiday Celebrations.



5. Meduza: ‘Respect the constitution’. Draft law on extending presidential immunity provokes controversy among Russian lawmakers.

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2020/11/18/respect-the-constitution

6. Meduza: A step-by-step guide to building a democratic Russia.

7. Paul Goble: Russia’s Tragedy is that Those who Love Russia Don’t Love Freedom and Those who Love Freedom Don’t Love Russia, Tsipko Says.



8. The Economist: The World in 2021. Vladimir Putin v Alexei Navalny. The battle for Russia’s future will intensify.

https://www.economist.com/the-world-ahead/2020/11/17/vladimir-putin-v-alexei-navalny

9. TASS: Russia asks Germany to submit Navalny’s test results, not meaningless replies — diplomat.

10. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, As Biden’s US presidency approaches, fate of Nord Stream 2 pipeline will indicate whether Russia & EU are set for final divorce – rt.com/russia/507093-biden-presidency-nordstream-divorce/

11. New York Times: Russia Tries New Weapon in Fight Against Doping Ban: Emotion. The decision to uphold, or overturn, Russia’s four-year ban could determine if antidoping officials can ever punish state-backed cheating programs.



12. Eurasianet: Putin says Armenia could have stopped the war and kept Shusha. The statement comes as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is coming under increasing criticism for his handling of the war and ceasefire negotiations.

https://eurasianet.org/putin-says-armenia-could-have-stopped-the-war-and-kept-shusha

13. Kremlin.ru: Replies to media questions on developments in Nagorno-Karabakh – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64431

14. TASS: Media: Russia embarks on enacting Karabakh peacekeeping structure, takes ‘good cop, bad cop’ stance with West.

15. Indian Punchline: M.K.Bhadrakumar, Historical undercurrents in Nagorno-Karabakh.



16. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Has Russia Paved a Path for Turkey to Capitalize on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict? Now that the fault lines of Russian influence in the south Caucasus have been clearly drawn, it remains to be seen if Moscow will opt to recommit to its Armenian security guarantee as a bulwark against the further projection of Turkish power in the region.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/has-russia-paved-path-turkey-capitalize-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-172812

17. Nikkei Asia (Japan): Dimitri Simes Jr., For Russia, Biden’s rise strengthens China’s gravitational pull. Analysts in Moscow say Putin won’t be counting on a ‘reset’ with US.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/US-elections-2020/For-Russia-Biden-s-rise-strengthens-China-s-gravitational-pull

18. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy and Russia. Biden calls Russia the biggest threat to the United States, and sees Moscow’s policies as aimed at weakening Western countries internally; undermining the unity of such institutions as NATO and the European Union; and subverting the liberal world order.

https://carnegie.ru/commentary/83270

19. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kremlin gears up to battle imminent foreign meddling under Biden.

20. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, Will Biden Jettison the Anti-Russia Hysteria? – original.antiwar.com/Ted_Galen_Carpenter/2020/11/18/will-biden-jettison-the-anti-russia-hysteria/

21. Russia Beyond: Russia’s best WWII film in recent years – rbth.com/arts/333018-russias-best-wwii-film-in-years

