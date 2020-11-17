RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#204 :: Tuesday, 17 November 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#205 :: Tuesday, 17 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. TASS: Kommersant: Russian companies report cyber attacks by US hackers.
2. Stalker Zone: BRITAIN IS PLANNING A BROAD CAMPAIGN OF FAKES AGAINST RUSSIA – stalkerzone.org/britain-is-planning-a-broad-campaign-of-fakes-against-russia/
3. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow. A rash of commentaries ahead of a Biden presidency are calling for a hardening on Russia, but Russia’s leading analysts see an opportunity for a less confrontational foreign policy
4. Moscow Times: ‘A Ward Boss With Nukes’: Obama Unloads on Putin in New Memoir.
5. Interfax: Russia registers 22,410 new Covid-19 cases, all-time high of 22,055 recoveries, all-time high of 442 deaths – HQ.
6. Reuters: Russia focuses on freeze-dried vaccine doses as transport fix.
7. Intellinews: Rural Russians are moving to cities to escape the impoverished regions. Even before the coronavirus epidemic broke out rural residents were moving to the cities, but The pandemic has made life in the regions even harder, as many are headed towards bankruptcy.
8. TASS: Russia’s lower house bolsters immunity guarantees for ex-presidents.
9. Russia and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, The Russia-West Tinderbox.
10. rt.com: Mikhail Khodarenok, Sea change: Building a naval base in Sudan is the first crucial step in restoring Russia’s maritime power – rt.com/op-ed/506898-sudan-navy-base-russian-military/
11. Meduza: In Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s strategic restraint is in da house.
12. Russia Beyond: Where and when Russia acted as peacekeeper – rbth.com/history/333009-where-and-when-russia-peacekeeper
13. Eurasianet: Laurence Broers, Did Russia win the Karabakh war? Moscow at first responded to the war cautiously, but was in the end forced to intervene decisively. Was this a geopolitical coup or was Moscow’s hand forced?
14. South Front: RUSSIAN KARABAKH AND OTHER CONSEQUENCES OF ARMENIAN-AZERBAIJANI WAR. – southfront.org/russian-karabakh/
15. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Aleksandr Kolbin, How Biden can make Russia’s nuclear policy nonprofits great again.
16. rt.com: ‘Undesirable and unacceptable’: Putin’s spokesman condemns unprovoked brutality of Belarusian security forces against protesters – rt.com/russia/506972-kremlin-condemns-brutality-minsk-unrest/
17. TASS: Izvestia: Maia Sandu’s win in Moldovan presidential election to impact ties with Russia.
18. Meduza: Maia Sandu’s victory. What you need to know about Moldova’s 2020 elections and first woman president.
19. rt.com: ‘It’s unrecognizable’: Booming Crimea better off in Russia as Moscow pours in cash, says ally of Ukrainian President Zelensky – rt.com/russia/506892-lawmaker-crimea-good-changes/
20. Strategic Culture Foundation: Brian Cloughley, Biden, Europe, and No Prospect of Détente With Russia – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/11/17/biden-europe-no-prospect-of-detente-with-russia/
21. rt.com: Artyom Lukin, To regain unity, America needs to create a new enemy. And anti-China hostility is the only thing that unites Reps & Dems – rt.com/op-ed/506886-regain-unity-america-enemy-china/
22. Washington Post: Fewer opportunities and a changed political environment in the U.S. may have curbed Moscow’s election interference this year, analysts say.
You must log in to post a comment.