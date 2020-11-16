RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#204 :: Monday, 16 November 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#204 :: Monday, 16 November 2020
1. Beyond the Kremlin: Mark Smith, Russia Anxiety: the age of Biden.
2. Barents Observer (Norway): 25,000 medical students are sent out to help Russia’s COVID-struck hospitals. The virus is putting the healthcare system on its knees. A massive number of students are now sent out to aid.
3. Moscow Times: Russia Pulls ‘Transgender Ban’ Bill.
4. NYU Jordan Center: Mary Orsak, The Precarity of Shishkin’s Bear Cubs.
5. Irrussaianality: Paul Robinson, WHITE ARMY, BLACK BARON.
6. Russia Beyond: How millions of Russians fled Russia after 1917 Revolution (PHOTOS) – rbth.com/history/333001-how-millions-of-russians-fled
7. Reuters: Sandbags and monks in khaki: Russian troops guard Armenian monastery after ceasefire.
8. Meduza: Blame the West.
9. Eurasianet: Joshua Kucera, After days of chaos, Armenia and Azerbaijan delay territory handover. The messy reality on the ground in Kelbajar illustrates the difficulties to come in implementing the general principles of the ceasefire agreement.
10. The National Interest: Svante Cornell, How Did Armenia So Badly Miscalculate Its War with Azerbaijan? The long-term damage resulting from Armenia’s miscalculations outlined are plain to see. While part of the damage is physical, even more significant is the mental damage: Armenia’s feeling of military superiority is now broken, and its feeling of isolation palpable.
11. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Military Lessons of Karabakh War 2020. (excerpt)
– unz.com/akarlin/military-lessons-of-karabakh-war-2020/
12. AFP: Moldova Vote Winner Promises ‘Balanced’ Ties With West, Russia.
13. rt.com: Enemy of Russia or practical president? Moscow experts divided as Western analysts celebrate Sandu’s Moldovan election victory – rt.com/russia/506832-sandu-wins-presidential-election/
14. Stalker Zone: Mikhail Khazin, WHO IS BETTER FOR RUSSIA – BIDEN OR TRUMP? – stalkerzone.org/who-is-better-for-russia-biden-or-trump/
15. Al Jazeera: Mansur Mirovalev, How will Biden, who called Putin ‘soulless’, stand up to Russia? President-elect Joe Biden has promised to confront the Russian leader, who enjoyed somewhat warmer relations with Trump.
16. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, The Kremlin Prepares for a Biden Presidency.
