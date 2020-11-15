RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#203 :: Sunday, 15 November 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#203 :: Sunday, 15 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Ukrainian special forces reportedly practice RECAPTURE of Crimea, 6 years after peninsula rejoined Russia – rt.com/russia/506732-ukraine-practice-recapture-crimea/
2. The National Interest: Vitaly Kostryukov, How Russia Views the American 2020 Election. Russians are attentively following the results of the 2020 election. The Kremlin has not commented, but the Russian media has been filled with stark commentary.
3. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Russia Is Ready to See America’s Trump Replacement Plan. Russian president Vladimir Putin is among a handful of global leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden on his projected election victory over President Donald Trump.
4. Foreign Policy: David Kramer, Biden’s Putin Challenge. Biden has a clear-eyed view of the threat posed by Russia—but a lot of bad advice to ignore.
5. rt.com: Back in the USSR: Don’t tell Russiagaters, but Biden visited Moscow eight years before Trump, told hosts he was ‘sorry to go home’ – rt.com/russia/506662-biden-visit-moscow-ussr/
6. Jamestown Foundation: Thomas Kent, U.S. Messaging to Russian Citizens: Time to Step It Up?
7. The American Conservative: Doug Bandow, Joe Biden Should Break Ranks And Stop The New Cold War With Russia. His party might be hysterical about Putin but it’s not too late for him to pursue collegiality and peace.
8. rt.com: Ben Aris, With Sputnik V, Russia takes on Western Big Pharma giants in fight for multi-billion-dollar global Covid-19 vaccine business – rt.com/russia/506712-covid19-vaccine-fight-west/
9. Kremlin.ru: ASI forum Strong Ideas for a New Time – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64406
10. AFP: Azerbaijan Extends Armenian Pullout Deadline From Disputed Area.
11. Asia Times: Kaveh Afrasiabi, Russia not yet a Nagorno-Karabakh war winner. Moscow wins by unilaterally brokering an Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement but it could still lose if the peace falls apart.
12. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Paul Stronski, A Stunted Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.
13. Defense News: Lule Goldstein, Washington should chill out over Russia’s Arctic ambitions.
14. Al Jazeera: Moldova torn between Russia and West in presidential run-off.
15. Wall Street Journal: William McGurn, Joe Biden’s Bitter Harvest. Where might Trump voters have got the idea that a president was illegitimate?
16. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Russian and foreign media on current international issues, Moscow, November 12, 2020 (transcript continued) – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4429844
You must log in to post a comment.