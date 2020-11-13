RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#202 :: Friday, 12 November 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#202 :: Friday, 13 November 2020
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Ekaykin, How Perception of Global Warming Is Changing in Russia – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/how-perception-of-global-warming-is-changing/
2. rt.com: Moscow would like a US president willing to put ‘at least some effort’ into fixing ties with Russia – Kremlin spokesman. – rt.com/russia/506581-us-president-russia-peskov/
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, START II is a chance to renew relations between Russia and the West. The West’s default diplomatic tool for trying to change Russia’s way is sanctions, and they don’t work very well. But with the START II missile treaty that is due to expire in February for once the West has some real leverage over Moscow and should use it.
4. rt.com: New START looks finished: Russia’s Lavrov pessimistic about future extension of nuclear arms treaty, calls US demands unacceptable – rt.com/russia/506585-nuclear-arms-reaty-pessimistic/
5. TASS: Kremlin says Putin taking ‘courtesy break’ by waiting for official results of US election.
6. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Galen Carpenter, Will the Democrats and Biden continue to treat Russia as the enemy?
7. Facebook: Michael McFaul. Policy towards Russia. [linking to: foreignaffairs.com/articles/russia-fsu/2018-06-14/russia-it]
8. Prospect (UK): Anatol Lieven, Biden transform US foreign policy? Don’t count on it. The new President does not have the power nor the inclination to deliver a fundamental reset. (excerpt)
9. Paul Goble: American Elections have Convinced Russians US is ‘an Ordinary Country with Its Own Problems,’ Volkov Say
10. RFE/RL: By Hook Or By Crook: For The Opposition In St. Petersburg, Winning An Election Is Only The Beginning Of The Battle.
11. rt.com: Russian economy shows strong signs of recovery from coronavirus plunge.
12. TASS: Kommersant: Michael Calvey released from house arrest.
13. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, ,IN THE BELLY OF THE BOURGEOISIE – VKUSVILLE IS A UNIQUE RUSSIAN ACHIEVEMENT, PROFITABLE TOO. – johnhelmer.net/in-the-belly-of-the-bourgeoisie-vkusville-is-a-unique-russian-achievement-profitable-too/print/
14. TASS: Russia will not lecture US on its electoral system, says Lavrov.
15. Russia in Global Affairs: FYODOR LUKYANOV TOOK PART IN BEIRUT INSTITUTE SUMMIT E-POLICY CIRCLE. – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/lukyanov-beirut-institute-summit/
16. TASS: Kommersant: Russia won’t allow Turkey to patrol former Karabakh conflict zone ‘on the ground’
17. Medusa: Another map redrawn in blood. Six consequences of the six-week war for Nagorno-Karabakh.
18. The Economist: Peace, for now. A peace deal ends a bloody war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan wins some land, while Turkey and Russia carve out spheres of influence.
19. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Russian and foreign media on current international issues, Moscow, November 12, 2020. – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4429844
20. New York Times: ‘Are We Getting Invaded?’ U.S. Boats Faced Russian Aggression Near Alaska. Russia has escalated its provocative encounters in the North Pacific this year, harassing boats in U.S. fishing waters and sending bombers toward Alaska’s shores.
