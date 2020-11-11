RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#200 :: Wednesday, 11 November 2020




Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#200 :: Wednesday, 11 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.


1. Financial Times: Moscow braced for anti-Russian rhetoric and more confrontation.
2. Wall Street Journal: Russia Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Shows Over 90% Efficacy. The shot was approved for use by Russia in August but trials are continuing.
3. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia Has No Illusions About a Biden Presidency.
4. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Nagorno-Karabakh peace: Battlefield victory for Azerbaijan, diplomatic win for Russia; Armenia saved from catastrophic defeat – rt.com/russia/506324-nagorno-karabakh-battlefield-victory/
5. TASS: Media: Karabakh hostilities end with Russia’s mediation.
6. Meduza: 1,960. Here’s what Russia has pledged (and risked) with peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.
7. TASS: Functions of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to be specified, Kremlin says.
8. Asia Times: Richard Giragosian, Russia seizes primacy in post-war South Caucasus. Moscow’s plan to end Azerbaijan-Armenia war in Nagorno-Karabakh puts Russia firmly in the strategic region’s driver’s seat.
9. Intellinews: Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
10. Moscow Times: What Does the Nagorno-Karabakh Deal Mean for Russia? Regional analysts disagree on whether the latest ceasefire should be treated as a Russian geopolitical victory.
11. Carnegie Moscow Center: Thomas de Wall, A Precarious Peace for Karabakh. The November 10 agreement could turn out to be a rapidly assembled construction that is not sustainable. Moscow may need wider international support to make it work.
12. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, Book review. Russia’s ‘Neo-Imperialism’ Is a Product of Complex Factors. (re “Russian Imperialism Revisited” By Domitilla Sagramoso)
13. PONARS Eurasia: Zachary Paikin, When Revanchism Does not Equate to Revisionism: Taking Stock of the New U.S.-Russian Great Power Rivalry.
14. BMB Russia: Reshuffle: Political Analysis.
15. Interfax: Pandemic to cease seriously affecting Russia’s economy at start of 2021, budget to be key issue – Belousov.
16. rt.com: Putin touts new nuclear forces control site, says systems should be ‘simple and reliable like Kalashnikov’ – rt.com/russia/506379-nuclear-command-control-kalashnikov/
17. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Why is Russia accused of undermining the US by not recognizing its election results before Americans themselves call a winner? – rt.com/russia/506355-kremlin-staying-silent-biden-victory/
18. TASS: Senior diplomat says Russia had no contacts with Biden’s representatives.
19. greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, Obama Official Ben Rhodes Admits Biden Camp is Already Working With Foreign Leaders: Exactly What Flynn Did. In late 2016, the FBI investigated Gen. Michael Flynn when he was a transition official for the possible “crime” of talking to Russia about foreign policy. Why can Biden do this?
