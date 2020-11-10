RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#199 :: Tuesday, 10 November 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#199 :: Tuesday, 10 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Indian Punchline: M.K.Bhadrakumar, Russia has mixed feelings about Biden
2. Russia Beyond: Joe Biden’s long history with Moscow – rbth.com/history/332978-joe-biden-russia-us-soviet-union
3. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Putin reshuffles government to ensure better crisis response.
4. Intellinews: Russia’s Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle.
5. Moscow Times: Russian PM Mishustin Tightens Grip on Domestic Policy in Mini Reshuffle. Putin’s divide-and-conquer approach is also on display.
6. Paul Goble: Alcohol Killing Directly or Indirectly Half of Working-Age Russians, Study Says.
7. Barents Observer (Norway): In year of crisis, growth continues on Northern Sea Route
8. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Imperial Restraint of Russia – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/imperial-restraint-of-russia/
9. Moon of Alabama: Russia Achieves Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh – moonofalabama.org/2020/11/russia-achives-ceasefire-in-nagorno-karabakh.html
10. Meduza: A difficult surrender. Chaos in Yerevan follows Armenia’s truce with Azerbaijan.
11. rt.com: Nagorno-Karabakh leader concedes military defeat: Blames Middle Eastern mercenaries, Covid-19 outbreak, fatigue & Turkish drones – rt.com/russia/506252-nagorno-karabakh-leader-defeat/
12. Intellinews: Protesters storm government buildings in Yerevan as Pashinian concedes defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan.
13. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Russian Ceasefire Deal in Nagorno-Karabakh Marks Slow, Painful End of Empire in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan is triumphant — but its triumph, while recognized by Russia, was really delivered by Turkey.
14. War on the Rocks: Timothy Crawford and Khang Vu, Arms Control and Great-Power Politics – warontherocks.com/2020/11/arms-control-and-great-power-politics/
15. TASS: Nuclear triad makes attempts at blackmailing Russia futile, says Putin.
16. National Security Archive: Putin, Clinton, and Presidential Transitions.
17. New York Times: Trump’s Fury Feeds Moscow and Beijing Accounts of U.S. Chaos. President Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election resonate on Russian state media. Both Russia and China have painted American democracy as volatile and vulnerable.
You must log in to post a comment.