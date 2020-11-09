RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#198 :: Monday, 9 November 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#198 :: Monday, 9 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Russia Won’t Congratulate Biden on U.S. Election Victory Before Official Results – Kremlin.
2. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Russian Media Is Angry and Desperate Over Biden Win”
3. TASS: US domestic political climate affects dialogue with Moscow, says source.
4. Financial Times: Moscow braced for anti-Russian rhetoric and more confrontation. While some detect a hatred for Russia in Biden camp, others foresee more pragmatic stance on arms control and Iran.
5. TASS: Kremlin: Coronavirus situation in Russia alarming, selective restrictions imposed so far.
6. The Bell: Production problems hamper Russian vaccine roll-out – thebell.io/en/production-problems-hamper-russian-vaccine-roll-out/
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Covid Surge Exacts a Heavy Toll on Its Emergency Responders. A shortage of paramedics pushes wait times for ambulances to 24 hours as the virus continues to reach new highs.
8. ispionline.it: Mark Galeotti, The Communist Party of Russia: More Than Soviet Nostalgia
– ispionline.it/it/pubblicazione/communist-party-russia-more-soviet-nostalgia-28045
9. Meduza: Liberals can’t build Russia’s democratic future until they connect with its democratic past. (Alexander Tsipko)
10. rt.com: Russian economy to cope with coronavirus shock better than expected – European Commission – rt.com/business/505714-russian-gdp-forecast-covid19/
11. Moscow Times: Russian Ruble, Stocks Surge on Vaccine Optimism.
12. Russia Beyond: How Russia became the world’s LARGEST gas exporter – rbth.com/business/332975-russia-worlds-largest-gas-exporter
13. rt.com: Time to normalize US-Russian relations? Former Soviet leader Gorbachev hopes Biden will engage in ‘serious dialogue’ with Kremlin – rt.com/russia/506182-biden-constructive-dialog-kremlin/
15. rt.com: Is the outcome of US election good or bad for Russia? Western media can’t decide – rt.com/russia/506132-moscow-reaction-biden-victory/
16. Moscow Times: Steven Pifer, Trump’s Loss Not Necessarily Russia’s. If Putin and the Kremlin exercise some moderation, they can expect from the next American president a readiness for serious dialogue.
17. Voice of America: How Will a President Joe Biden Approach Russia? – voanews.com/2020-usa-votes/how-will-president-joe-biden-approach-russia
18. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, Getting the Electoral College Right in Russian.
19. New York Times: Putin Is Mum on Biden’s Victory, Foreshadowing Tense Years Ahead. Early signs indicate that Russia’s leader is preparing for a deeply adversarial relationship with the next U.S. president.
20. Washington Post: Russia gloated over U.S. election disarray. Now, it faces Biden’s tougher line.
21. rt.com: Almost half of Russians in US have experienced discrimination alongside ‘unfair’ portrayal of country in media – survey – rt.com/russia/506028-discrimination-russophobia-presidential-election/
22. Russian International Affairs Council: International Discussion on Prospects for US-Russia Relations after the US Elections. (Video) – russiancouncil.ru/en/news/international-discussion-on-prospects-for-us-russia-relations-after-the-us-elections/
23. Russian International Affairs Council: Vladislav Belov, Russia-Germany: Crisis of Political Confidence as a Factor in Asymmetrical Relations – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-germany-crisis-of-political-confidence-as-a-factor-in-asymmetrical-relations/
24. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, The Risk of a Big War in the South Caucasus and Russia’s Position – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-risk-of-a-big-war-in-the-south-caucasus/
25. Intellinews: Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha.
26. Reuters: Analysis: Russia and Turkey keep powder dry in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
27. Asia Times: Russia, Turkey near a deal for Nagorno-Karabakh. Proposal calls for the deployment of joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping force and allows Azerbaijan to keep recently captured territory.
28. Intellinews: A record 1,000 protesters arrested at Belarus weekend demonstration.
29. Wall Street Journal: Belarusian Leader Resists Efforts to Unseat Him. Weekly mass rallies and sanctions by Western nations fail to weaken Alexander Lukashenko’s resolve to remain in power.
30. TASS: Ukrainian president says he tested positive for coronavirus.
31. RFE/RL: More Than Just An Onlooker, Ukraine Largely Relieved At U.S. Election Result.
32. The National Interest: Melinda Haring, Ukraine’s Big Backslide Continues. Anti-corruption efforts were among the most positive results of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution. The setbacks on this front are a stark warning that progress isn’t permanent and can be lost with depressing ease.
33. rt.com: Moscow claims Navalny poisoning clearly an “amateurishly staged stunt” after EU governments ignore requests for evidence – rt.com/russia/505994-moscow-claims-navalny-poisoning/
34. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Press release on the sequence of events in the Alexey Navalny case – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4415769
35. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, DEFENCE TURNS THE MH17 SHOW TRIAL INTO A CIRCUS. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/defence-turns-the-mh17-show-trial-into-a-circus/print/
36. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, US strategists lost empathy, along with their wars – responsiblestatecraft.org/2020/11/03/how-u-s-strategists-lost-simple-empathy-along-with-their-wars/
You must log in to post a comment.