RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#197 :: Friday, 6 November 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#197 :: Friday, 6 November 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Interfax: Kremlin warns of global impact of US election ‘uncertainty’
2. TASS: Media: Russian experts give their take on US election.
3. Russia Matters: Russian Media, Officials See a Deeply Fractured U.S. Following Election.
4. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, The Russian Media May Like Trump. It Doesn’t Mean the Kremlin Does. It’s not that Biden would be much better in terms of Russian-U.S. relations, but at least he might bring a certain predictability to the dialogue.
5. rt.com: Andrew Dickens, Fraud! Conspiracy! Russia! Our echo chambers have made us terrible losers – rt.com/op-ed/505760-election-bad-loser-echo-chambers/
6. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Can a Biden presidency put an end to Russiagate, or will Democrats continue to wield Neo-McCarthyism to consolidate power? – rt.com/russia/505834-biden-presidency-end-russiagate/
7. Meduza: Another call for caution. (Fyodor Lukyanov)
8. RFE/RL: They Count The Votes?! Watching U.S. Nail-Biter, Many Russians Bemoan The State Of Their ‘Democracy’
9. New York Times: U.S. Election Is a High-Stakes Political Struggle. In Russia. The Kremlin’s allies, long accustomed to hearing accusations of rigged Russian votes, have used President Trump’s contentions of fraud to turn the tables. But the Kremlin’s critics are firing back.
10. Moscow Times: Scientists Fear Arctic Sea That Didn’t Freeze Heralds Trend. A Russian expert told The Moscow Times that sea-ice coverage is shrinking 10% each decade.
11. Reuters: Putin Orders Russian Government to Try to Meet Paris Climate Goals.
12. Bloomberg: Russia Breaks 20,000 New Covid-19 Cases as Hospitals Strain.
13. TASS: Russia draws on its own experience in fighting COVID-19 – Kremlin.
14. Caspian News: Russia Takes Gradual Steps To Resume International Flights Amid Pandemic.
15. TASS: Putin signs law on new rules of forming Russian government.
16. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with representatives of religious associations – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64336
17. Meduza: Kremlin spokesman dismisses Western tabloid rumors that Putin may step down due to illness.
18. rt.com: Does Putin have Parkinson’s? Western media goes into frenzy over claims from notorious Russian conspiracy theorist – rt.com/russia/505872-putin-parkinson-disease-solovey/
19. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, The Yarns of Valery Solovei – unz.com/akarlin/yarns-of-valery-solovei/
20. Moscow Times: Russia Moves to Grant Ex-Presidents Lifetime Immunity From Prosecution.
21. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 5 NOVEMBER 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/11/05/russian-federation-sitrep-5-november-2020/
22. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian online economy is booming
23. Strategic Culture Foundation: Patrick Armstrong, Goodbye: Has Russia Had Enough Insults? – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/11/04/goodbye-has-russia-had-enough-insults/
24. AFP: Russian Police Rule Out Navalny Poisoning, Diagnose Pancreatitis.
25. TASS: Actions of people who accompanied Navalny point to planned provocation – interior ministry.
26. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian ruble strengthens after US presidential election.
27. Wall Street Journal: Russia Tightens Tax Loophole as Kremlin Seeks to Plug Budget Gap. Moscow is making the change as it contends with economic fallout from the coronavirus.
28. Bloomberg: Putin’s Been Stingy With Stimulus Because of Sanction Fears. The Kremlin has money to spend but is holding back in case Washington layers on new penalties.
29. Intellinews: Lindsay Mackkenzie, The problems with sanctions. The problem with sanctions on Russia is there are too many of them and they don’t work very well.
30. Russian International Affairs Council: Sabine Fischer and Ivan Timofeev, Alternative Futures of EU-Russia Relations in 2030 – russiancouncil.ru/en/activity/publications/alternative-futures-of-eu-russia-relations-in-2030/
31. TASS: Izvestia: Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to abandon ultimatums.
32. Eurasianet: Adrian Hartrick, Stepanakert prepares for the last stand. As Azerbaijani forces close in, Karabakh’s Armenian population hunkers down.
33. Russia in Global Affairs: Simon Saradzhyan, IS STOPPING THE WAR BETWEEN ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN IN RUSSIA’S (VITAL) INTEREST? – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/stop-war-armenia-azerbaijan/
34. Asia Times: Neil Hauer, Karabakh war faces decisive moment in mid-November. If the Armenians can push the Azeris back and hold their high-ground positions, they stand a chance of forcing a stalemate.
35. Moscow Times: Alexei Levinson, Russian’s Growing Indifference to Protests in Belarus. Even opposition-minded Russians are not too excited about getting rid of Aleksandr Lukashenko.
36. Atlantic Council: Mykhaylo Shtekel, Why war-torn east Ukraine votes for pro-Russian parties.
37. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, 100 Years of Media Lying. A 1920 pundit and a 2020 provocateur have in common a respect for facts.
You must log in to post a comment.