RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#163 :: Tuesday, 8 September 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#163 :: Tuesday, 8 September 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Sean Guillory: Geopolitics on the Move–New podcast with Fyodor Lukyanov.
2. Russia Beyond: What we know about the Sputnik V vaccine as reported in The Lancet (BRIEF EXPLAINER) – rbth.com/science-and-tech/332681-sputnik-vaccine-reported-lancet
3. TASS: Bulk deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in November – December, says Health Minister.
4. Moscow Times: Russia Begins Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout.
5. rt.com: Access to Covid-19 vaccine means Russia could totally defeat coronavirus by next summer, according to creator of Sputnik V.
6. natyliesbaldwin.com: WHAT IS IT REALLY LIKE IN RUSSIA? VIDEO OF A NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN THE YEKATERINBURG AREA – natyliesbaldwin.com/2020/09/what-is-it-really-like-in-russia-video-of-a-new-housing-development-in-the-yekaterinburg-area/
7. navalny-alternatives.blogspot.com: Mary Dejevsky, NAVALNY SCENARIOS – navalny-alternatives.blogspot.com/2020/09/navalny-scenarios.html
8. Reuters: Merkel Dampens Talk of Halting Nord Stream 2: Party Sources.
9. Bloomberg: Russia’s Economy Doing Better in Pandemic Than Many Feared.
10. Reuters: Russia’s economy to shrink by less than 4% in 2020, minister says.
11. Reuters: Russia, Hit by Coronavirus Crisis, Considers Military Spending Cuts.
12. Russia Beyond: Russia’s list of richest families has a new leader – rbth.com/business/332680-russias-list-richest-families
13. rt.com: Russia must regain oil market share once global demand recovers – Energy Ministry.
14. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexander Tabachnik and Lev Topor, Russian Cyber Sovereignty: One Step Ahead – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russian-cyber-sovereignty-one-step-ahead/
15. TASS: Vedomosti: US can’t say no to Russian oil products.
16. The National Interest: E. Wayne Merry, How to Resist Russia’s Crude Oil Crusade and Navigate Nord Stream 2 Nuances. Congress should adopt legislation applicable to U.S. firms similar to that it imposes on Europeans and impose retroactive financial sanctions on the companies which are bringing millions of tons of Russian crude oil to America.
17. Asia Times: SANJAY PULIPAKA And MOHIT MUSADDI, The ups and downs of quest for stronger India-Russia ties. Moscow and New Delhi are both juggling their love-hate relationships with Beijing.
18. Russia in Global Affairs: Dmitry Yefremenko, A DOUBLE THUCYDIDES TRAP. (excerpt) (re US-China-Russia relations) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/a-double-thucydides-trap/
19. Wall Street Journal: Walter Russell Mead, Russia and China Wield Dull Wedges. They push the U.S. and Germany closer together rather than driving them apart.
20. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Where Navalny’s Poisoning Is Taking Russia, at Home and Abroad – carnegie.ru/commentary/82665
22. Moscow Times: Tatyana Stanovaya, Navalny Has Been Poisoned. Where Are the People on the Streets? Navalny’s poisoning might have a bigger effect on the elite than on the general society. – themoscowtimes.com/2020/09/04/navalny-has-been-poisoned-where-are-the-people-on-the-streets-a71352
23. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Belarus, Navalny cast shadows on Russia’s ties with EU
24. rt.com: Lukashenko says he has to protect ‘majority’ who voted for him: ‘If I fall, those with me will be torn apart’
25. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Belarus’ battle of the journalists
26. Meduza: Lukashenko reportedly admits to Russian TV journalist that ‘maybe’ he’s ‘overstayed his welcome’ as Belarusian president.
27. The Hill: Peter Pry, The great debate over Russian nuclear doctrine.
28. Russia in Global Affairs: VASILISA S. BESHKINSKAYA and ALEXEI I. MILLER, THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE VICTORY OF RUSSIAN MEMORY POLITICS. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/75th-anniversary-victory/
29. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MH17 SHOW TRIAL GOES FOR THE JACKPOT – DEFENCE LAWYERS DON’T OBJECT – johnhelmer.org/mh17-show-trial-goes-for-the-jackpot-defence-lawyers-dont-object/print/
30. theblogmire.com: Rob Slane, If a Prime Minister Misleads a President, but no Media Organisation is Around to Care, Does it Still Have Significance? (Re Skripal case) – theblogmire.com/if-a-prime-minister-misleads-a-president-but-no-media-organisation-is-around-to-care-does-it-still-have-significance/
31. The Daily Beast: Who Is Trump’s Handler in Russia? It’s a question considered-then knocked down, then raised again- by veteran FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok on the latest edition of The New Abnormal – thedailybeast.com/who-is-trumps-handler-in-russia
You must log in to post a comment.