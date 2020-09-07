RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#162 :: Monday, 7 September 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#162 :: Monday, 7 September 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, WITHOUT A HORIZON.
2. TASS: Health minister cautions against viewing Russia’s coronavirus situation as having subsided.
3. Financial Times: Russia’s coronavirus vaccine produces strong immune response in first trials. Further investigation needed to establish effectiveness of inoculation, Lancet study shows.
4. Sputnik: Questions on Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Answered, Time for Critics to Look for Plank in Own Eyes – sputniknews.com/columnists/202009071080382164-questions-on-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-answered/
5. New York Times: Race for Coronavirus Vaccine Pits Spy Against Spy. The intelligence wars over vaccine research have intensified as China and Russia expand their efforts to steal American work at both research institutes and companies.
6. AP: Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive.
7. The Grayzone: In Navalny poisoning, rush to judgment threatens new Russia-NATO crisis. (Aaron Mate video interview with Fred Weir) – youtube.com/watch?v=jTWcVOHEQTo
8. Sputnik: Russian Health Watchdog Provides Data on Navalny Case to Prosecution.
9. TASS: Izvestia: Russia proposes holding international medical council on Navalny’s condition.
10. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Russia – and Vladimir Putin – has a lot to lose over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. The diplomatic and economic damage, however, could well go much further – and much further than it did with the UK and the Salisbury case
11. Dances With Bear: John Helmer, BRAIN POISONING BY RUSSIAN NERVE AGENT – ALEXEI NAVALNY INFECTS GERMAN CHANCELLERY – johnhelmer.net/brain-poisoning-by-russian-nerve-agent-alexei-navalny-infects-german-chancellery/print/
12. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, Maybe the Kremlin Doesn’t Know Who Poisoned Navalny. It’s Still Responsible. The Kremlin sits back and allows its freelancers to spread fear that it uses to increase perception of the power it wields.
13. raamoprusland.nl: Mark Galeotti, What to do about Russia after Navalny?
14. thesaker.is: The Saker, Russians are the dumbest idiots on the planet! – thesaker.is/russians-are-the-dumbest-most-incompetent-idiots-on-the-planet/
15. TASS: Too early to talk about repercussions of Navalny’s case – German government.
16. rt.com: German FM links Nord Stream 2 to Navalny, threatens sanctions as Moscow accuses Berlin of dragging feet on alleged poisoning probe – rt.com/russia/500010-germany-halt-nord-stream-over-navalny/
17. TASS: Kommersant: Nord Stream 2 might be put on hold once again.
18. Moscow Times: Explainer: What is Nord Stream 2 and Why Might Navalny’s Poisoning Stop Its Completion?. Everything you need to know about the mega Russian-German gas pipeline.
19. Russia Beyond: Why are Russia and China ditching the U.S. dollar? – rbth.com/business/332673-russia-china-us-dollar-america
20. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko cracking down on protest leaders.
21. Intellinews: Ben Aris, A general strike in Belarus could bring the Lukashenko regime down, but so far it has failed to reach critical mass. Belarus’ general strike only took off on August 13 after the details of police brutality began to emerge radicalising even Lukashenko’s most loyal supporters.
22. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, The Crisis in Belarus and Its International Dimension – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-crisis-in-belarus-and-its-international/
23. Financial Times: Fractures appear in Belarus opposition as Lukashenko digs in. Some push for constitutional reform while others say getting rid of president is priority.
24. Asia Times: Russia hedges its bets in Libya. After some humiliating setbacks, Moscow’s approach has recently been governed by caution.
25. Through Russian Eyes: Jonathan Haslam, Russia’s New Forward Policy in Afghanistan – throughrussianeyes.com/2020/09/06/russias-new-forward-policy-in-afghanistan/
26. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, How Russia can help ease tensions in the Himalayas. Russia is the only country that can act as facilitator for any eventual Chinese-Indian rapprochement.
27. Intellinews: The Tajik election-Stick not twist for Moscow
28. Consortium News: Joe Lauria, RUSSIAGATE: NYT, FB & FBI Say Anti-Trump Site, Now Shutdown, Was Russian Effort to Help Trump Win. Misgivings about who ran this site can co-exist with legitimate alarm about combined attacks by the FBI, the Times and other corporate media on the political nature – not the accuracy – of its content – consortiumnews.com/2020/09/06/russiagate-nyt-fb-fbi-say-anti-trump-site-now-shutdown-was-russian-effort-to-help-trump-win/
You must log in to post a comment.