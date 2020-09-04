RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#161 :: Friday, 4 September 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#161 :: Friday, 5 September 2020
1. Interfax: Results of Sputnik V vaccine trials published in The Lancet
[Lancet: thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31866-3/fulltext]
2. Sputnik: The Lancet Publishes Results of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials – sputniknews.com/science/202009041080363522-the-lancet-publishes-results-of-russian-covid-19-vaccine-clinical-trials/
3. AP: Russia Publishes Virus Vaccine Results, Weeks After Approval.
4. TASS: Permission to release batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian use may be granted next week.
5. rt.com: Extensive Russian research project suggests you CANNOT get Covid-19 twice unless you have a serious underlying medical condition.
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Climate change and the Russian economy. Russia is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases (GHGs) but with modest Paris Accord targets it can actually increase CO2 emissions in the next few years and global warming will actually improve the economy in some colder regions.
7. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, To the Russian manor born: Public gets a rare chance to walk historic halls. The concept of opening up restored old mansions to the public is familiar in the West, but in Russia, it is a new idea. One Russian banker is running with it, and giving Russians a chance to experience history.
8. AFP: In Crumbling Workers’ Paradise, Russians Live in Squalor.
9. NPR: Former CIA Chief Of Russia Operations On Poisoning Of Putin’s Rival With Novichok.
10. TASS: German military toxicologists find poison trace in Navalny’s blood, urine, skin – report.
11. AFP: Russian Doctor Blames Diet, Stress for Navalny Coma.
12. Sputnik: ChemWar Expert: Berlin Waited to ‘Find’ Poison in Navalny’s System Until No More Tests Could Be Done – sputniknews.com/analysis/202009021080351100-chemwar-expert-berlin-waited-to-find-poison-in-navalnys-system-until-no-more-tests-could-be-done/
13. Meduza: Highly toxic, but unreliable . ‘Meduza’ answers key questions about Novichok-type nerve agent poisoning.
14. Meduza: ‘It’s possible that I created it myself’ . Chemical weapons experts explain who is capable of making ‘Novichok’ poisons and why their lethality makes them weapons to kill, not maim.
15. Meduza: Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation releases new investigation he filmed before his poisoning.
17. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Navalny Lives, But His Political Career Is Dead – unz.com/akarlin/navalny-lives-but-his-political-career-is-dead/
18. Medium.com: Morvan Lallouet, ‘Putin did Navalny’
19. TASS: Izvestia: New Russian parties upbeat about forthcoming regional elections.
20. RFE/RL: ‘It’s A Whole New Situation’: Russia’s Liberal Opposition Determined To Keep Fighting During Navalny’s Absence.
21. The Spectator: Tim Ogden, Why Navalny may not be a friend of the West – spectator.co.uk/article/why-navalny-may-not-be-a-friend-of-the-west
22. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: West threatens heavier sanctions against Moscow over ‘Novichok’ claims in Navalny case.
23. Moscow Times: The West Is Outraged By Navalny’s Novichok Poisoning. That’s No Guarantee of Tough Sanctions. Looming U.S. elections and disparate EU interests could translate into a symbolic response.
24. Wall Street Journal: In Novichok Poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Some See a Kremlin Calling Card. Sign of Moscow’s involvement, despite denials, is regarded as a direct warning to Vladimir Putin’s critics.
25. The Times (UK): The Times view on Russia and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny: Rogue Regime. The West cannot stop the Kremlin from murdering its opponents but it can end the pretence that Russia is a normal country.
26. Moscow Times: Travel Ban, Oil Supplies on Russia-Belarus Agenda.
27. TASS: Russia wants to outline ‘red lines’ for Belarus in dialogue with the US, says expert.
28. www.rt.com: EU won’t blacklist Lukashenko: Germany, France, & Italy slap down Poland & Baltic states’ hardline proposals on Belarus – Die Welt.
29. Awful Avalanche: Lukashenko's Win Is Moscow's Victory – Part III.
30. The Economist: A distorted Muscovite picture. The information war over Belarus hots up. Russia rules the airwaves but not social media.
31. Valdai Discussion Club: Georgy Asatryan, Contracting Out Policy in Afghanistan.
32. Foreign Policy: U.S. Envoy Says Former Officials’ Call for Russia Rethink Is ‘Shameful’. James Gilmore, Trump’s ambassador to the OSCE, said he was “embarrassed” by calls from experts-including some of his former colleagues-to normalize ties with Russia.
