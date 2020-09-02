RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#159 :: Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#159 :: Wednesday, 2 September 2020
1. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s permafrost is melting. Russia has 24 regions that are permanently frozen, but most of the people, mines and plants are in concentrated in nine regions that are going to have problems.
2. Moscow Times: Russia Predicts Highest Population Decline Since 2006 Amid Pandemic.
3. TASS: Izvestia: Russia hits one million COVID-19 cases.
4. Moscow Times: Elderly Coronavirus Vaccine Recipients ‘Healthy,’ Russian Developer Says.
5. TASS: Russia ready to provide all data on its coronavirus vaccine to WHO.
6. Wall Street Journal: ‘Russian Roulette’: Inside Putin’s Race to Develop a Covid-19 Vaccine Before the West. Moscow’s self-declared victory has been greeted with skepticism among scientists and Western politicians.
7. Russia Beyond: Anti-abortion propaganda is rife in Russia. How effective is it? – rbth.com/lifestyle/332656-anti-abortion-propaganda-russia
8. TASS: Vedomosti: August marked by optimism in Russian industrial production.
9. TASS: Russian economy’s dependence on oil and gas revenues declining gradually, says Kremlin.
10. rt.com: Kremlin says Putin will speak at UN General Assembly for first time since 2015 & he’s already preparing his speech.
11. rt.com: Ex-Russian president & PM Medvedev says Condoleezza Rice took umbrage when he criticized US’ electoral college system – rt.com/russia/499698-medvedev-russia-us-deterioration/
12. New York Times: U.S.-Russia Military Tensions Intensify in the Air and on the Ground Worldwide. Recent altercations in Europe, the Middle East and off the coast of Alaska have heightened tensions between the two rival powers.
13. Reuters: U.S. Faces Hurdles in Trying to Nudge Belarus Toward Democracy.
14. Intellinews: Back to school: Belarusian students and school children clash with police.
15. TASS: Top diplomat vows response to attempts to turn Belarus away from Russia, Union State – tass.com/politics/1196451
16. Financial Times: Letter: Talking to Moscow will help resolve Belarus crisis. Tony Brenton.
17. Financial Times: Belarus crackdown threatens flourishing tech sector. As unrest continues, other IT hubs scent an opportunity to lure away skilled workers.
18. International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS): Nigel Gould-Davies, Russia and the Belarusian question. Putin will seek to do as much as possible, but as little as necessary, to suppress peaceful change in Belarus, explains Nigel Gould-Davies. Does the threat of a free Belarus justify the risks of overt intervention?
19. Reuters: Russia Asks Germany for Copious Details of Poison Tests on Navalny.
20. The Spectator: Mark Galeotti, Putin’s culture war.
21. Politico: DHS, FBI rebut reports about hacked voter data on Russian forum. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI said on Tuesday they’ve seen no cyberattacks on voter registration databases this year.
22. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Facebook takes down Russian operation that recruited U.S. journalists, amid rising concerns about election misinformation”
23. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Russians Again Targeting Americans With Disinformation, Facebook and Twitter Say”
24. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, PROOF OF COLLUSION AT LAST! – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/09/02/proof-of-collusion-at-last/
