RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#158 :: Tuesday, 1 September 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#158 :: Tuesday, 1 September 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Russia and the U.S.: Time to Look for Compromises – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-and-the-u-s-time-to-look-for-compromises/
2. Interfax: Number of Covid-19 cases in Russia tops 1 mln – coronavirus HQ.
3. rt.com: Deaths from coronavirus & effect of pandemic on immigration sees Russian population predicted to drop by 158,000.
4. TASS: RBC: Russia notes rise in poverty and decline in population due to COVID-19.
5. Russia Beyond: Pupils in Russia have gone back to school despite the pandemic. Officials say it’s safe – rbth.com/lifestyle/332647-pupils-school-pandemic
6. TASS: Preservation of historic memory is task of national importance, Putin says.
7. Kremlin.ru: Remembering is Knowing open lesson. Vladimir Putin attended, via videoconference, the nationwide Remembering is Knowing open lesson. – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63983
8. rt.com: Jonny Tickle, Lazy Western caricatures claiming Russian media is overwhelmingly ‘state-run’ are out of date – the internet is where it’s at now – rt.com/russia/499358-russian-media-out-of-date/
9. Opendemocracy.net: Sofia Gavrilova, Emergency situation: the slow-moving tragedy of the Russian Arctic. Melting permafrost, oil spills, collapsing infrastructure, abandoned towns: Russia’s far north is heading for social, economic and ecological disaster.
10. Paul Goble: Moscow Set to Close Thousands of Rural Post Offices, Inflicting Fatal Blow to Many Villages.
11. TASS: Lavrov says Western allegations of no investigation of Alexey Navalny’s incident untrue.
12. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Putin poisoned Navalny – an open and shut case? Not quite. As so often is the case, things may be a lot more complicated, writes Mary Dejevsky – independent.co.uk/independentpremium/voices/alexei-navalny-poisoning-coma-berlin-vladimir-putin-russia-a9691606.html?r=99848
13. The Unz Review: Israel Shamir, Navalny Poison – unz.com/ishamir/navalny-poison/
14. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Western ‘experts’ predicted Covid-19 would lead to Russia’s economic collapse & ‘topple’ Putin…they were wrong (again!) – rt.com/russia/499607-pandemic-topple-putin-popularity/
15. Reuters: Russia to Cut Rates in 2020, Helping Economy to Grow in 2021: Reuters Poll.
16. rt.com: Russia on course to replace Germany as Europe’s leading economy & enter global top five this year – Putin’s economic advisor – rt.com/russia/499546-russia-replace-germany-leading-economy/
17. RFE/RL: Reid Standish, China, Russia Deepen Their Ties Amid Pandemic, Conflicts With The West.
18. The Diplomat: Abhijnan Rej, What Good Is the Russia-India-China Triangle for Moscow? Russia has viewed both India and China through the lens of its relationship with the West. And that may not be a bad thing in the future.
19. Asia Times: Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducts drills near Alaska. Russia’s military has rebuilt and expanded numerous facilities across the polar region in recent years.
20. Creators.com: Patrick Buchanan, Where Will All These War Games Lead?
21. Wall Street Journal: Russian Fighter Planes Confronted U.S. Bomber Over Black Sea. Encounter was second incident in past week involving U.S. and Russian military forces.
22. Forbes: David Axe, That U.S. Air Force B-52 Flying Over The Black Sea Was Bait For The Russians.
23. Intellinews: Lukashenko suggests changing the constitution again as Tikhanovskaya invited to address UN Security Council.
24. Interfax: Russian FM Lavrov calls on Belarusian civil society to join in work on constitutional reform.
25. ccisf.org: Chris Weafer, Belarus: The investment case is also in transition – ccisf.org/belarus-headed-for-change/
26. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Domestic Geopolitics: Belarusian Protests and Russia’s Power Transition. Any internal political activity is becoming conclusively geopoliticized. Elections in Belarus or Russia, for example, are not an expression of feedback between the public and the government, but an act of defensive foreign policy.
27. Awful Avalanche: Lukashenko’s Win Is Moscow’s Victory – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/09/01/lukashenkos-win-is-moscows-victory-part-ii/
28. Atlantic Council: Steven Pifer, Is Putin about to make a costly mistake in Belarus?
29. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Anatomy of coup attempt in Belarus.
30. Paul Goble: West has Failed ‘the Belarus Test,’ Shevtsova Says.
31. TASS: Kommersant: Russian hackers publish personal data of US voters.
32. Moscow Times: Millions of U.S. Voters’ Details Leak to Russia’s Dark Web – Kommersant.
33. Washington Post editorial: The director of national intelligence is providing cover for Putin.
34. New York Times editorial: American Intelligence Knows What Russia Is Doing. Congress needs to understand about foreign election meddling, too.
You must log in to post a comment.