RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#154 :: Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#154 :: Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#154 :: Wednesday, 26 August 2020
1. rt.com: Russian economy to contract under 5% this year before returning to growth.
2. TASS: Media: Navalny’s suspected poisoning threatens relations between Moscow and the West.
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, NO GOOD OPTIONS FOR RUSSIA IN NAVALNY CASE
4. TASS: Kremlin sees no grounds to launch criminal probe into Navalny’s condition. There will be a cause for investigation if the fact of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s poisoning with some definite substance is established, according to the spokesman.
5. Zhurnalistskaya Pravda: Dmitry Petrovsky: Charite Clinic shows amateurism in conclusions on Navalny – jpgazeta.ru/dmitrij-petrovskij-klinika-sharite-proyavlyaet-diletantizm-v-vyvodah-po-navalnomu/
7. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, Navalny’s Poisoning Is the Act of a Sickly Regime. The formation of a “protection services” market is a dangerous trend for the Russian power system. Navalny may have been poisoned by people who believe that the regime is no longer capable of dealing with threats itself.
9. RFE/RL: With Navalny Poisoning Confirmed, Focus Turns To With What And By Whom.
10. Riddle: COVID-19 and Russians’ political sentiments. Margarita Zavadskaya and Boris Sokolov have compiled survey data on how the coronavirus pandemic is changing Russian society. The results show little sign of any ‘rally round the flag’ effect – ridl.io/en/covid-19-and-russians-political-sentiments/
11. AP: In a Shift, Belarus Leader Seeks to Stem Protests Gradually.
12. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Thousands gather on Belarus’ Independence Square in the rain to maintain protest momentum
13. The National Interest: Belarus At the Eye of the Storm. In a webinar, leading experts discuss the political upheaval in Belarus
14. NYU Jordan Center: Anna Ohanyan, Belarusians Can Learn a Lot from Armenia’s Velvet Revolution
15. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Belarus: why the ongoing political confrontation is unlike Maidan and what lessons are there here for Putin’s Russia – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/08/26/belarus-why-the-ongoing-political-confrontation-is-unlike-maidan-and-what-lessons-are-there-here-for-putins-russia/
16. Meduza: Political science in practice. ‘Meduza’ examines different scenarios for the opposition movement that’s swept Belarus.
17. Awful Avalanche: More Belarus Crisis: Did Batka Overreact? – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/08/26/more-belarus-crisis-did-batka-overreact-part-ii/
18. stalkerzone.org: THE SAME AWAITS MAZ AND BELAZ: HOW LATVIA’S NO. 1 PLANT WAS KILLED – stalkerzone.org/the-same-awaits-maz-and-belaz-how-latvias-no-1-plant-was-killed/
19. Time: Trump Administration Seeks Pre-Election Win on Nuclear Arms Deal with Russia.
20. Defense News: US nuclear weapons budget could skyrocket if Russia treaty ends.
21. joebiden.com: STATEMENT BY VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ON UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY.
22. rt.com: Despite Western hysteria over Russian hackers, up to 75% of global cyberattacks originate from US soil – top Moscow security chief – rt.com/russia/499005-beware-of-russian-hackers/
23. justthenews.com: John Solomon, Ukrainian flagged as intel danger to Trump had extensive contact with Obama officials, memos show. Obama State Department considered Konstantin Kilimnik a ‘sensitive source,’ Senate report now identifies him as Russian intel officer.
