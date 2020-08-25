RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#153 :: Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#153 :: Tuesday, 25 August 2020
1. Interfax: Russia sees 4,696 new Covid-19 cases, 120 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ
2. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS): Judyth Twigg and J. Stephen Morrison, Trump and Putin’s Pandemic Duet: Trump’s America Is Far More out of Tune
3. TASS: Izvestia: Pandemic driving up Russia’s divorce rates.
4. Meduza: Insider resistance, Siberian-style . Opposition candidates almost never win governorships in Russia. Here’s how a group of Communist politicians and small-town mayors is trying to break that trend.
5. Lexology: An interview with Norton Rose Fulbright discussing dispute resolution in Russia (excerpt)
6. Problems of Post-Communism: Andrei Tsygankov, The Revisionist Moment: Russia, Trump, and Global Transition (excerpt)
7. AFP: Belarus’ ‘Peaceful Revolution’ Is Neither Pro-Russian Nor Anti-Russian, Opposition Leader Says.
8. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Artem Shraibman asks: What kind of dialogue can save Belarus? A standoff has developed between the Belarusian people who command the streets and cities, and the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, who is ensconced behind the barricades of the security forces. What can be done to break the deadlock?
9. Washington Post: Sam R. Bell and Svitlana Chernykh, The Belarus protests erupted because of these 4 things. That’s what we learned from 30 years of global election data.
10. Moscow Times: Nigel Gould-Davies, Belarus in the Balance: Attrition or Showdown? Fourteen days have shaken Belarus. The only certainty is that more change will come in the country.
11. Awful Avalanche: More Belarus Crisis: Did Batka Overreact? – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/08/25/more-belarus-crisis-did-batka-overreact-part-i/
12. RFE/RL: As Lukashenka Turns To Geopolitics, The West Faces Learning Curve In Belarus.
13. The National Interest: John Herbst, Why Russia Is Getting Ready to Invade Belarus. It is not clear that Lukashenko’s security forces are able or willing to do what is necessary to restore order to the country. Would Putin decide to step in?
14. thesaker.is: The Saker, Might Belarus become the next Syria? – thesaker.is/might-belarus-become-the-next-syria/
15. Russian International Affairs Council: Danil Bochkov, Is China Following Russia’s Footsteps by Dealing With the EU as an Outcast? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/is-china-following-russia-s-footsteps-by-dealing-with-the-eu-as-an-outcast/
16. Indian Punchline: M.K.Bhadrakumar, A high-flying U.S. senator warns Modi against Putin.
17. Infobrics: Despite Threats, the U.S. Will Not Sanction India over Its Relations with Russia – infobrics.org/post/31628
18. Kyiv Post: Former Prime Minister Tymoshenko receiving ‘intensive care’ for COVID-19
19. Meduza: ‘We saved his life’ . The Russian doctors who treated Navalny on his diagnosis, the decision to send him abroad, and more.
20. Kommersant: Russian doctors have rejected the German version of Navalny’s poisoning on the first day – yandex.ru/turbo/s/kommersant.ru/doc/4466600?promo=navbar&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fzen.yandex.com
21. RFE/RL: Kremlin Claims German Doctors ‘Rushing’ To Say Navalny Was Poisoned.
22. TASS: Claims of Navalny’s poisoning premature, forensic expert says.
23. The Guardian: Yana Gorokhovskaia, It may seem Putin controls the Russian state personally. The reality is more dangerous. Alexei Navalny’s suspected poisoning sheds light on Russia’s complex power structures.
24. American Committee on East-West Accord: David C. Speedie and Krishen Mehta,The Navalny Case: Usual Suspects, Actual Culprits? – eastwestaccord.com/david-c-speedie-and-krishen-mehta-the-navalny-case-usual-suspects-actual-culprits/
25. Intellinews: Ben Aris, FSB admits to “close’ surveillance of Russian opposition activist Navalny, who was medivaced to Berlin after suspected poison attack.
26. Moon of Alabama: The Back And Forth About Navalny’s ‘Poisoning’ – moonofalabama.org/2020/08/the-back-and-forth-about-navalnys-poisoning-.html#more
27. Canadian Dimension: Lital Khaikin, Shadowboxing with Russian bots. How DND’s research branch spent public money trying to prove that environmental activists are a sophisticated Russian troll army. (excerpt)
28. rt.com: Negoisa Malic, Russiagate, televised: ‘The Comey Rule’ miniseries shows it’s always 2016 for the American establishment. – rt.com/op-ed/498925-comey-miniseries-election-meddling/
29. Pushkin House: Diversity (or the lack of it) in Eurasia studies: an interview with Emily Couch
