RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#148 :: Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#148 :: Tuesday, 18 August 2020
1. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Lukashenko’s offer to change Belarus’ constitution likely an attempt to buy time as opposition lacks mechanism to remove him – rt.com/russia/498259-lukashenko-belarus-constitution-buy-time/
2. Intellinews: Tikhanovskaya to hold first transition council meeting, EU opens talks with opposition. The focus of the opposition is shifting from street protests to a legal assault on Lukashenko’s administration and the creation of a transition government.
4. Bloomberg: Belarus Opposition Seeks to Reassure Russia as Strikes Go On.
6. Intellinews: Belarus’ opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova says it’s too soon for sanctions.
7. rt.com: Artyom Lukin, Lukashenko may be a dictator, but his departure will mean the end of Belarus as a sovereign state – rt.com/op-ed/498296-lukashenko-belarus-sovereign-state/
8. Financial Times: Merkel and Putin discuss political crisis in Belarus. German leader’s talks with counterpart acknowledge Russia’s crucial role in deciding fate of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.
9. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, Will Russia Intervene Militarily in Belarus?
10. Meduza: Here’s how Russia could invade Belarus, and also why it probably won’t.
11. Washington Post: Leon Aron, The risks of a Russian intervention in Belarus.
12. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Belarus Sitrep 3: Zmagarism Intensifies – unz.com/akarlin/belarus-sitrep-3/
13. Foreign Affairs: Maryia Sadouskaya-Komlach, Belarus Goes Its Own Way. Thanks for the Advice, but This Movement Knows What It’s Doing.
14. Immigrants as a Weapon: Yasha Levine, Belarus: Are neoliberalism and nationalism the only options? Sadly, it looks like it. These are the only ideas to which power flows these days.
15. Washington Post editorial: The Trump administration claims it’s tough on Russia. Here’s a chance to show it
16. rt.com: ‘Things will get worse for us in Russia’: Russian Communist leader warns of consequences if Lukashenko is overthrown – rt.com/russia/498313-communist-warn-lukashenko-overthrown-consequences/
17. Moscow Times: As Discontent Grows at Home, Russia’s Opposition Is Watching Belarus. Despite massive protests continuing in the Far East, all eyes in Russia are on its western neighbor.
18. rt.com: Development of ‘sacred’ mountain in Russia’s Bashkortostan halted following violent clashes between protesters & police – rt.com/russia/498212-kushtau-mountain-clashes-police/
19. TASS: Russia records 4,748 new daily coronavirus cases.
20. Forbes.com: Kenneth Rapoza, Is Russia Moving Past The Coronavirus Pandemic?
21. Sputnik V: Kirill Dmitriev, FORBIDDEN OP-ED: THE SPUTNIK VACCINE AS A LIFESAVING GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP – sputnikvaccine.com/newsroom/forbidden-op-ed-the-sputnik-vaccine-as-a-lifesaving-global-partnership-eng/
22. rt.com: Another Russian Covid-19 vaccine on the way? Siberian lab begins 2nd phase of trials just days after registration of Sputnik V.
23. Paul Goble: Pandemic-Driven Pessimism Greater in Moscow and Major Cities than Elsewhere, Poll Finds
24. TASS: Europe encounters continuation of first COVID-19 wave, not second wave – expert.
25. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia’s oil industry crisis impedes overall recovery.
26. Oilprice.com: Is This The Next Major Market For Russian LNG?
27. TASS: Russia, US complete consultations on strategic stability in Vienna.
28. Reuters: ‘Ball is in Russia’s court’ on nuclear arms deal, U.S. says.
29. Forbes: David Axe, Hey U.S. Navy-Maybe Leave Russia’s Nuclear Missile Submarines Alone
30. Asia Times: Poland joins Pompeo’s anti-Russia, anti-China crusade. The US and the populist PiS government are playing with Poland’s future.
31. TASS: US military presence in Poland worsens situation near Russia’s Western borders – diplomat.
32. Awful Avalanche: How the USSR Tried To Create Alternative to Molotov-Ribbentrop – Part IX – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/08/17/how-the-ussr-tried-to-create-alternative-to-molotov-ribbentrop-part-ix/
33. TASS: Google remains tight-lipped after blocking YouTube channels of Russian news outlets.
34. National Review: Kyle Smith, Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State. A scandal barely exists if the leading news outlets unite to draw a veil over it.
