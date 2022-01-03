Richard Sakwa: NEW BOOK: Just Released: “Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War”
Date: Mon, 3 Jan 2022
From: Richard Sakwa <R.Sakwa@kent.ac.uk>
Just released: Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War (Lanham, MD, Lexington Books, 2022).
The ‘Russiagate’ affair is one of the most far-reaching political events of recent years. But what exactly was the nature and extent of Russian interference in the campaign that led to the presidency of Donald J. Trump? Richard Sakwa sets out the dramatic series of events that combined to create Russiagate and examines whether together they form a persuasive account of Russia’s role in the extraordinary 2016 American election. Offering a meticulous account of the multiple layers in play, his authoritative analysis challenges exaggerated claims of Russian interference and collusion. As we enter a new cold war, this myth-busting, accessible and balanced account is essential reading to understand contemporary East-West relations.
Richard Sakwa is professor of Russian and European Politics at the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK.
rowman.com/ISBN/9781793644954/Deception-Russiagate-and-the-New-Cold-War
If using Amazon, only available on the US site because of supply problems in the UK: amzn.to/3mP79UX
Contents
1. The Russians are coming
Russian misdeeds; Russiagate and new cold war; Deception and war
2. Trump ascends
The greatest political upset in American history; Russia and Clinton’s downfall; System shock
3. Trump and Russia
Trump goes to Moscow; Follow the money; All things bright and colourful
4. Russiagate and the new cold war
International politics and Russiagate; Russia and Trump’s election; Subverting the West; Forward to the past; The 16 July 2018 Helsinki summit
5. Hacking the election
The Democratic Party emails; The indictment of the 12; Hack or leak?; Interference in state voting systems and infrastructure
6. Social media meddling
The Internet Research Agency (IRA) and Mueller indictment; The IRA in context; Decisive or not; On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog
7. Conspiracy, collusion and Crossfire Hurricane
The British link; Papadopoulos gets caught; A theory of conspiracy; Crossfire Hurricane
8. The Steele dossier
The Steele dossier; Forging the dossier; The Steele storm; Debunking Steele
9. Spinning Russiagate
\Autumnal blues; Carter Page and the FISA warrants; The Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA); The long shadow; Telling Trump
10. Flynn and the Russian concussion
Flynn’s downfall; The Comey gyration; Michael Flynn on trial
11. Suspicious activity
The 9 June 2016 Trump Tower meeting; Michael Cohen and Trump Tower Moscow; Paul Manafort and Ukrainegate; Campaign financing and the November 2018 midterms
12. Mueller investigates
The special counsel gets to work; Mueller reports; Part 1 of the Mueller report; Part 2 of the Mueller report and conclusions
13. Russiagate questioned
An investigation in search of a crime; Crimes in search of investigation; Roger Stone in the barrel; The accused fight back
14. Fruit of a poisoned tree
Why it all started; The investigators investigated; Further investigations
15. Worse than Watergate
Russiagate and resistance; Russia and the 2020 election
16. Deception and the new cold war
Causes and consequences; Patterns of the new cold war
