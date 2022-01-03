Richard Sakwa: NEW BOOK: Just Released: “Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War”

Subject: New Book

Just released: Deception: Russiagate and the New Cold War (Lanham, MD, Lexington Books, 2022).

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The ‘Russiagate’ affair is one of the most far-reaching political events of recent years. But what exactly was the nature and extent of Russian interference in the campaign that led to the presidency of Donald J. Trump? Richard Sakwa sets out the dramatic series of events that combined to create Russiagate and examines whether together they form a persuasive account of Russia’s role in the extraordinary 2016 American election. Offering a meticulous account of the multiple layers in play, his authoritative analysis challenges exaggerated claims of Russian interference and collusion. As we enter a new cold war, this myth-busting, accessible and balanced account is essential reading to understand contemporary East-West relations.

Richard Sakwa is professor of Russian and European Politics at the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK.

Contents

1. The Russians are coming

Russian misdeeds; Russiagate and new cold war; Deception and war

2. Trump ascends

The greatest political upset in American history; Russia and Clinton’s downfall; System shock

3. Trump and Russia

Trump goes to Moscow; Follow the money; All things bright and colourful

4. Russiagate and the new cold war

International politics and Russiagate; Russia and Trump’s election; Subverting the West; Forward to the past; The 16 July 2018 Helsinki summit

5. Hacking the election

The Democratic Party emails; The indictment of the 12; Hack or leak?; Interference in state voting systems and infrastructure

6. Social media meddling

The Internet Research Agency (IRA) and Mueller indictment; The IRA in context; Decisive or not; On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog

7. Conspiracy, collusion and Crossfire Hurricane

The British link; Papadopoulos gets caught; A theory of conspiracy; Crossfire Hurricane

8. The Steele dossier

The Steele dossier; Forging the dossier; The Steele storm; Debunking Steele

9. Spinning Russiagate

\Autumnal blues; Carter Page and the FISA warrants; The Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA); The long shadow; Telling Trump

10. Flynn and the Russian concussion

Flynn’s downfall; The Comey gyration; Michael Flynn on trial

11. Suspicious activity

The 9 June 2016 Trump Tower meeting; Michael Cohen and Trump Tower Moscow; Paul Manafort and Ukrainegate; Campaign financing and the November 2018 midterms

12. Mueller investigates

The special counsel gets to work; Mueller reports; Part 1 of the Mueller report; Part 2 of the Mueller report and conclusions

13. Russiagate questioned

An investigation in search of a crime; Crimes in search of investigation; Roger Stone in the barrel; The accused fight back

14. Fruit of a poisoned tree

Why it all started; The investigators investigated; Further investigations

15. Worse than Watergate

Russiagate and resistance; Russia and the 2020 election

16. Deception and the new cold war

Causes and consequences; Patterns of the new cold war





