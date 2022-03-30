POINT OF VIEW STATEMENT ON CONFLICT IN UKRAINE: NEGOTIATE PEACE NOW!

Peace and Conflict Resolution scholars and foreign affairs practitioners convened at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School’s Point of View research and retreat facility in Mason Neck, Virginia on March 22, 2022 issued the following appeal to the conflicting parties in Ukraine:

All parties to this conflict are now hurting. The costs in human life and suffering are mounting and the damaging effects of the conflict are rippling around the world. It is high time for the parties to agree to an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities. Continuing the struggle inevitably multiplies the damage and poses increasing risks that nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction may be used.

Along with the U.N. Secretary General, we believe that conditions now exist for negotiating an agreement acceptable to all parties. The parties should therefore set about negotiating a comprehensive peace agreement with no preconditions.

We call on the international community to support peace as it emerges, offering humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding support for the long-term process of recovery.

In addition, it is imperative that all OSCE Participating States commit to a throughgoing review of the existing security architecture. This review should begin immediately with a view to updating the Helsinki Final Act and other security agreements at the OSCE’s forthcoming 50th Anniversary in Helsinki in 2025.

Signatories are listed below. Others are invited to join the statement and to distribute it freely. For further information, please contact University Prof. Richard E. Rubenstein at rrubenst@gmu.edu.

John M. Evans

Former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

Jeffrey Sachs

University Professor at Columbia University

Jack F. Matlock, Jr.

U.S. Ambassador to the USSR, 1987-91

Richard Falk

Professor of International Studies, Emeritus, Princeton University

Ambassador Jacques Paul Klein

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (Ret.)

Alpasian Ozerdem

Dean, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Christopher R. Mitchell

Professor Emeritus, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Susan H. Allen

Director, Center for Peacemaking Practice, George Mason University

Richard E. Rubenstein

University Professor, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Karina Korostelina

Professor, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Sergey Utkin, Leading Researcher, Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences

Daniel Rothbart

Professor, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Prabha Sankaranarayan

President and CEO, Mediators Beyond Borders International

Hugh DeSantis

Former career office, U.S. State Department, Author

Sara Cobb

Professor, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Dr. Margarita Tadevosyan

Research Assistant Professor Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, George Mason University

Ivan Kislenko

Fulbright Scholar

Alex van Oss

(Former) Coordinator, Caucasus Area Studies

Foreign Service Institute

Michael Shank

Adjunct Professor at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs and George Mason University’s Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution

Dr. Lara Olson

Consultant, Peacebuilding and Conflict Sensitive Development

Research Fellow, Centre for Military, Security and Strategic Studies (CMSS), University of Calgary, Canada

David Carment

Professor of International Affairs

Fellow, Institute for Peace and Diplomacy, University of Calgary

Cynthia Lazaroff

Founder and Director, Women Transforming Our Nuclear Legacy

Omar Grech

Director, Centre for the Study and Practice of Conflict Resolution, University of Malta

Rene Wadlow

President, Association of World Citizens

Kevin Avruch

Henry Hart Rice Professor of Conflict Resolution Emeritus

Professor of Anthropology Emeritus, George Mason University

Peggy Mason

Former Canadian Ambassador for Disarmament to the United Nations

Current President of the Rideau Institute

Antonio Carlos da Silva Rosa

Editor, Transcend Media Service

Jake Lynch

Associate Professor, Peace and Conflict Studies

The University of Sydney

Diane Perlman

U.S. Convenor, TRANSCEND

John Scales Avery, PhD

Michael Loadenthal

Executive Director, The Peace and Justice Association

Jeremy Wildeman

Adjunct Professor, Adjunct Professor at the School of Indigenous and Canadian Studies, Carleton University; and in International Development Studies, Trent University

J.M. Flagg

Chicago, Illinois

Jan Oberg, Director

The Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, TFF, Lund, Sweden

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...