Latest Poll Shows Sharp Rise in Russian Government Approval Amid Ukraine War, With Caveats
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – RM Staff – March 31, 2022)
Key takeaways from the poll, conducted March 24-30 among a representative nationwide sample of 1,632 people:
- The share of those who believe the country is generally moving in the right direction skyrocketed month on month, from 52% in February to 69% in the latest poll; the share of those who believe it’s moving in the wrong direction fell from 38% to 22%.
- Vladimir Putin’s approval rating soared from an already high 71% last month to 83% in March.
- The share of those who trust Putin rose from 34% to 44%.
- Approval ratings of the prime minister, government (i.e., Cabinet and federal agencies) and State Duma also rose by more than 10 percentage points each, reaching, respectively, 71%, 70% and 59%; for the Duma, this was the first time since October 2015 that those who approve of its actions outnumbered those who disapprove.
