Kissinger on Russia: Insights and Recommendations

This evolving compilation of observations and policy ideas about Russia by Henry Kissinger, an eminent U.S. statesman who turns 100 on May 27, 2023, was the first in Russia Matters’ “ Competing Views ” series, where we share prominent American thinkers’ alternative takes on U.S.-Russian relations, Russia itself and America’s policies toward the country. Originally published on March 8, 2017, the compilation has been repeatedly updated. The most recent updates were introduced on May 24, 2023 and are marked accordingly as “NEW.” Doctor Kissinger served as assistant to the U.S. president for national security affairs in 1969-1975 and as secretary of state in 1973-1977. He has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and the Presidential Medal of Honor. He has held various government advisory positions and is chairman of Kissinger Associates, an international consulting firm.Most recently, Dr. Kissinger—who has had the ears of multiple leaders of the U.S., Russia and other countries—has called for a lasting peace in Europe to be achieved through two leaps of imagination that he thinks the West needs to make. The first is for Ukraine to join NATO, as a means of restraining it, as well as protecting it. The second is for Europe to engineer a rapprochement with Russia, as a way to create a stable eastern border, he has told the Economist.The quotes below are divided into categories that mostly mirror those in the pre-war versions of Russia Matters’ news and analysis digests, thus reflecting the most pertinent topic areas for U.S. policies towards Russia. Bulleted text that is not italicized or otherwise marked is a direct quote from Dr. Kissinger. Italicized text is a paraphrased explanation of Dr. Kissinger’s views or comments, with sources provided. Bracketed text was added by RM staff for clarity. All sections may be updated with both new statements and continued research into past statements. The entries are mostly arranged in chronological order.