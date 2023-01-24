JRL NEWSWEEK: “Russia Could Collapse Into ‘New States’ After Ukrainian Victory: Economist” – Newsweek

“A Ukrainian victory could lead to the fall of the Russia Federation as we know it, according to one European economist. … Given that Russia is currently divided into a total of 89 regions — including 21 republics, 6 federal territories, 2 federal cities (Moscow and St. Petersburg), 49 regions, 1 autonomous region and 10 autonomous areas — [the economist] predicts that there could be the creation of 20 new states if the Russia Federation collapses. … [A think tank analyst] has warned that Western policymakers are gravely unprepared for an ‘impending’ collapse of Russia. …”

