JRL NEWSWATCH:”FSB admits to ‘close’ surveillance of Russian opposition activist Navalny, who was medivaced to Berlin after suspected poison attack” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“… Navalny arrived at Berlin’s Charité hospital … in a police convoy from Tegel Airport and remains under heavy guard with three cordons of police …. [after] nearly two days in [the] [Omsk] hospital …. The [FSB] statement … surprising in … [its] level of detail … throw[s] … light on just how heavily Navalny’s movements are monitored …. admitt[ing] … [the FSB] … followed Navalny from the moment he … arrived in Tomsk, using … agents and … drones. Observers … [say] one of the men in the … picture of Navalny drinking [the] cup of tea in an airport café FSB Headquarters file photo… looks very similar to one of the three men [who] later appeared in the head doctor’s office in Omsk where Navalny was being treated[,] [after which the posture of doctors there changed, and Navalny’s evacuation to Germany was temporarily thwarted] …”

