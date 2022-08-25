JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy says Ukraine has been ‘born again’ by resistance to Russian invasion” – Financial Times
“… Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine will fight Russia’s invasion ‘until the end’ … [speaking] on the 31st anniversary of [Ukraine’s] independence from the USSR. … in a video address from Kyiv’s Independence Square … Zelenskyy said his country had been ‘born again’ by its resistance to a war ordered by … Putin. … He pledged that Ukraine’s military, increasingly armed with western weaponry, would regain Russian-occupied regions in the far east and south, including the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 before fomenting a proxy war in the eastern Donbas later that year. …”
You must log in to post a comment.