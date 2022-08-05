JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy advisor says Ukraine will hold peace talks when it has military might to repel Russia” – Fox
“Ukraine says peace talks will not happen until it has more advanced military capabilities to take on Russia.”
“A top advisor to … Zelenskyy and … chief negotiator on [Ukrainian] peace talks with Russia, Mykhailo Podolyak, said … there are four ‘components’ Kyiv needs before negotiations with Moscow can continue – all … [relating to] advanced military equipment. … [such as] long-range artillery, Multiple Rocket Launch System (MRLS) – like HIMARS – as well as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) which have a range of roughly 185 miles. … [as well as] ‘air defense to protect cities, shock drones – the best hunters [and] armored vehicles for counter-offensives’ …. Peace talks … ground to a halt in May after Ukrainian officials accused Russia of not engaging in good faith as it continued its deadly assault ….”
You must log in to post a comment.