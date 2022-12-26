JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky Urges Ukrainians to Persevere as Putin Says Moscow Ready for Long War” – WSJ

“… Ukrainian officials … warned that Russia would try to make the Christmas and New Year period as miserable as possible for Ukrainian civilians, part of a focus on targeting the population far behind the front lines. Moscow has targeted Ukraine’s power grid and civilian infrastructure … leaving millions without power or heat in a bid to sap … morale. … Thousands of Ukrainian families are celebrating the holidays after losing friends or relatives …. According to Western estimates, about 100,000 Ukrainian service personnel have died or been injured …. Thousands of civilians have also perished. Western officials have said … Russian forces have … lost about 100,000 soldiers to death or injury. … Putin … said he is open to talks on ending the war …. [but has] doubled down on the invasion and said he believes Russians are prepared to support a protracted war. …”