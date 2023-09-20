JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky, Ukraine’s War Messenger, Confronts a More Wary Washington” – WSJ

“… Instead of an address to a joint session of Congress, Zelensky will meet behind closed doors with lawmakers, including some Republicans who want to grill him over a slow-moving counteroffensive and Ukraine’s use of American assistance. Zelensky’s goal is to preserve … bipartisan [U.S.] backing for Ukraine in the U.S. …. Given the current stalemate … in Ukraine and economic pressures in Europe, [European] concern … is rising about where the conflict is headed and whether U.S. backing … could flag. … Biden administration officials have said they expect to see other countries increasing their support to Ukraine in terms of additional air defense, ammunition and other capabilities …. European support for Ukraine remains solid …. But while some European officials have publicly committed to standing with Ukraine even if U.S. support fades, Europe has consistently taken its lead … from the U.S. The continent lacks the military firepower — and possibly the political will — to scale up its support if the Biden administration started slowing its assistance ….”