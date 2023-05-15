JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky Makes Latest Stop on Tour to Drum Up Support Ahead of Planned Offensive” – WSJ

“… Zelensky last week said Ukraine needed more time before it[s] … offensive because its military awaited equipment promised by Western partners … that proceeding now would cost too many lives. … [F]ace-to-face meetings with [European] counterparts … are designed to drive home that message and replenish Kyiv’s war chest ahead of perhaps its biggest push yet to retake land. … More than a year into a conflict … estimated to have … killed or wounded more than 300,000 … China hasn’t acknowledged that Russia invaded Ukraine and generally avoids referring to the fighting as … a war. Instead, Beijing has … critici[zed] … Washington and … allies for supplying arms to Kyiv, while echoing many of Moscow’s public positions. American and European officials say they are open to a role for China in helping end the war. …”