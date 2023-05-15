JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky Makes Latest Stop on Tour to Drum Up Support Ahead of Planned Offensive” – WSJ

Arms Trade, Britain, UK, United Kingdom, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
File Photo of British Parliament Building, Big Ben, Thames, adapted from image at loc.gov

“Ukrainian president adds Britain to his tour of European nations as U.K. offers hundreds of attack drones.”

“… Zelensky last week said Ukraine needed more time before it[s] … offensive because its military awaited equipment promised by Western partners … that proceeding now would cost too many lives. … [F]ace-to-face meetings with [European] counterparts … are designed to drive home that message and replenish Kyiv’s war chest ahead of perhaps its biggest push yet to retake land. … More than a year into a conflict … estimated to have … killed or wounded more than 300,000 … China hasn’t acknowledged that Russia invaded Ukraine and generally avoids referring to the fighting as … a war. Instead, Beijing has … critici[zed] … Washington and … allies for supplying arms to Kyiv, while echoing many of Moscow’s public positions. American and European officials say they are open to a role for China in helping end the war. …”

Click here for: “Zelensky Makes Latest Stop on Tour to Drum Up Support Ahead of Planned Offensive; Ukrainian president adds Britain to his tour of European nations as U.K. offers hundreds of attack drones” – Wall Street Journal/ Matthew Luxmoore, Max Colcheste


Leave a comment