JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky interview transcript: ‘Ukraine must win'” – Washington Post

“… [W]e don’t plan a counteroffensive for months. … a priority issue for us, so we had to be prepared in advance with our plans. …. Our partners understand this …. There are [a number of] issues … The first … is, of course, ammunition. … a resource without which a counteroffensive is impossible. … [W]ithout this resource, the defense of the state is impossible. … not just … with regards to the counteroffensive. … Despite the fact that we are stronger — I think we are more motivated than Russia. … [W]e [still] have to prepare everything and be stocked with weapons and motivated people in order not to lose our own people. … [T]he most important thing[s] we need are resources for … plans … already … made. … also influenced by the weather. … [T]he ground has to be suitable for our weapons. We don’t have such a wide range of armored vehicles. … [Weather conditions are] difficult for our enemy as well …. [b]ut they will be on the defense …. [T]hey have failed in their offensive. … probably partially. … [F]rom time to time they … attempt[] to attack, but … are bogged down in the mud of their decisions. … [and] lack of motivation of their military personnel. … [N]ow you see what tactics they have chosen. … [to] destroy places completely. So, they don’t have a military tactic. They realized that they can’t enlist motivated people, and … started … using Wagner [fighters] because their own military personnel are incapable. And they shoot [their own] Wagner [troops] if they retreat. … As for any reasonable operations, we do not see their side engaging in them … so they adopted other tactics. They could not go around us … nor … encircle us, nor … assault. … [T]hey achieved only partial successes, or … for a limited time … then … were pushed back …. [S]o[] they came to … tactics … used at the beginning … in some small villages. Now they don’t care whether it’s a small village or a big one. … complete destruction of everything, … infrastructure, buildings, civilians, etc. … [such as in] Bakhmut .… As soon as the delivery of weapons … agreed upon with our partners is completed, we will be ready for a counteroffensive … taking into account … changes in weather. … [T]he goal remains the same — the de-occupation of our territory. …”