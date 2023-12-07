JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskiy Faces Manpower Dilemma in Ukraine’s Stalled Offensive” – Bloomberg
- “President has been stalling on conscript rules since June
- Ukraine is grappling with dwindling number of volunteers”
“A plan to draft more Ukrainian men into the army has been sitting on … Zelenskiy’s desk since June. … [He] so far has defied pressure from the military to sign it. Instead, Zelenskiy … asked his government and top brass for a more comprehensive package … better tailored to a nation exhausted by a war and preparing for another winter of fighting. It again put off the blueprint, approved by Ukraine’s parliament, to lower the draft age during war for men with no military experience to 25 from 27. …”