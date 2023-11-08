JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskiy calls for Ukrainian unity after rift with top general” – Reuters

“… Zelenskiy has called on Ukrainians to remain united, days after a rift emerged between his office and the country’s commander-in-chief …. ‘Now everyone should think about defending our country. We need to pull ourselves together, avoid unwinding and splitting up into disputes or other priorities,’ he said. ‘If there is no victory, there will be no country. Our victory is possible.’ … He also told Ukrainians it was ‘not the time’ to hold a presidential election … prohibited by martial law. … If not for martial law, imposed when Russia launched its February 2022 invasion and rolled over every three months, the election would have been due in March, the same month Putin is expected to stand for re-election in Russia ….”