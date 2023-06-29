JRL NEWSWATCH: “Yesterday’s Putin Is Gone” – New York Times/ Andrei Kolesnikov

“… Prigozhin’s mutiny … poke[d] a hole in the Kremlin’s campaign to assure Russians that everything is fine …. [] Prigozhin … gave more Russians reason to doubt their leadership. Is [] Putin really the all-powerful, czarlike figure they thought he was? …. Even if they are not ready to give up their relative safety and stability in favor of civil war, many Russians long for change … competition … words that sound different from the official discourse …. [S]ending a[] [populisit,] anti-elitist message despite being a product of the elite himself[,] … a tangible alternative to [] Putin came not from the liberal and democratic camp, not from the dissidents and civil organizations that have been brutally persecuted … but from the deepest core of [] Putin’s own system. … It took the ultimate insider to show the cracks in the system. Those fissures aren’t going to shake [] Putin out of power now. Maybe they never will. But he understands they — and he — have been exposed. ….”