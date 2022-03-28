JRL NEWSWATCH: “Without Russia, science going solo on world’s woes, dreams” – AP

“… In [important] scientific fields … Putin’s war in Ukraine is causing a swift and broad decaying of relationships and projects that bound together [Russia] … and the West. Post-Cold War bridge-building … is unraveling as Western nations seek to punish and isolate the Kremlin …. The costs …, scientists say, could be high on both sides. Tackling climate change and other problems will be tougher without collaboration and time will be lost. Russian and Western scientists have become dependent on each other’s expertise … work[ing] together on conundrums from unlocking the power of atoms to … [outer] space. Picking apart the dense web of relationships will be complicated. …”