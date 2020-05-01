JRL NEWSWATCH: “With the World Distracted by Coronavirus, Hopes for Peace in Ukraine Are Dimming” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

“… in eastern Ukraine … hopes for an end to the long-running war between Russian-backed separatists and Kyiv have faded since this winter’s tentative detente between … Putin and … Zelensky. … The conflict has simmered since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula …. Since then fighting between Ukraine’s army and Russian-backed separatists along the border of the two countries has killed more than 14,000 …. [W]ith the world distracted by the coronavirus pandemic and little prospect of the two leaders meeting to advance their discussions, the conflict has largely been put on the back burner, except for those … in the conflict zone. Many who aren’t leaving are becoming resigned to the possibility the war might drag on for months or years. …”