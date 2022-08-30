JRL NEWSWATCH: “With Military Attacks and Mockery, Ukraine Pokes the Russian Bear” – New York Times

“… Ukraine has delivered strikes into the heart of Russian strongholds once considered untouchable, including … Crimea …. [L]est their actions go unnoticed, the Ukrainian government[] … post[ed] a flurry of taunting one-liners that mocked its adversary. … Ukraine’s leadership is goading its much more powerful antagonist, driven by deep anger at Russia, a newfound confidence after battlefield victories, the need to rally support at home and abroad, and a large dose of psychological warfare intended to unnerve the enemy. … If Ukraine’s mockery seems uniquely sophisticated, it reflects the finely tuned sensibility for publicity of … Zelensky … and his top advisers, many … join[ing] the government after careers in the news media, show business and comedy. … [Meanwhile,] Ukrainians appear to believe that Moscow has already done so much damage that [the Kremlin’s] options for further retribution are limited. …”