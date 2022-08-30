JRL NEWSWATCH: “With Military Attacks and Mockery, Ukraine Pokes the Russian Bear” – New York Times
“Driven by deep anger at Russia and the need to rally support at home and abroad, Ukraine is regularly goading its much more powerful antagonist.”
“… Ukraine has delivered strikes into the heart of Russian strongholds once considered untouchable, including … Crimea …. [L]est their actions go unnoticed, the Ukrainian government[] … post[ed] a flurry of taunting one-liners that mocked its adversary. … Ukraine’s leadership is goading its much more powerful antagonist, driven by deep anger at Russia, a newfound confidence after battlefield victories, the need to rally support at home and abroad, and a large dose of psychological warfare intended to unnerve the enemy. … If Ukraine’s mockery seems uniquely sophisticated, it reflects the finely tuned sensibility for publicity of … Zelensky … and his top advisers, many … join[ing] the government after careers in the news media, show business and comedy. … [Meanwhile,] Ukrainians appear to believe that Moscow has already done so much damage that [the Kremlin’s] options for further retribution are limited. …”
Click here for: “With Military Attacks and Mockery, Ukraine Pokes the Russian Bear; Driven by deep anger at Russia and the need to rally support at home and abroad, Ukraine is regularly goading its much more powerful antagonist.” – New York Times/ Andrew E. Kramer
You must log in to post a comment.