JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin heightens the strategic role of the Northern Fleet” – Barents Observer/ Thomas Nilsen

“… [Starting in] 2021, the Northern Fleet will have the same status as Russia’s four other military districts … the Western, Southern, Central and Eastern. … [T]he Republic of Komi, Arkhangelsk Oblast, Murmansk Oblast and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug will be part of the Northern Fleet command … no longer … [part of] the Western Military District. … the first time … a fleet … [will be] equal … to a geographical military district. … [In] 2014, the Northern Fleet became the Joint Strategic Command of the Arctic, including onshore military installations along the Northern Sea Route. … [which] has not been part of the Western Military District. …”