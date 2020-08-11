JRL NEWSWATCH: “With Belarus in Turmoil, Russia Sees Chance to Expand Its Influence” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

Belarus, JRL NewsBlog
Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov

“Moscow offers to strengthen Russian integration with Minsk in attempt to shore up Lukashenko after unprecedented protests.”

“[Independent online pollsters … reported exit polls giving opposition presidential candidate Svetlana  Tikhanovskaya up to 86% of the recent vote in Belarus.] … Russia moved swiftly to congratulate … Lukashenko for his [officially reported] electoral win and press for stronger ties …. Russia and Belarus are closely linked by language and culture. Belarus[,] once … a Soviet state[,] … is strategically located in the center of Eastern Europe, on Russia’s western flank. … Lukashenko has sought a closer relationship with Europe and the U.S., annoying the Kremlin. … A preliminary count … awarded … [Lukashenko] Alyaksandr Lukeshenko file photo80% of the vote, despite rising anger about … [Belarus’s] struggling economy and a growing list of alleged human-rights violations. … The Belarusian interior ministry reported that some 3,000 people were detained nationwide for participating in unauthorized protests, while 39 law-enforcement officers and more than 50 civilians were injured …. [with the government] den[ying] reports  that one person had been killed. …”

[Lukashenko photo is file photo from another year]

 

 

