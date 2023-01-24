JRL NEWSWATCH: “Will Ukraine Need to Make Territorial Concessions to Russia? Foreign Affairs Asks the Experts” – Foreign Affairs
“We at Foreign Affairs have recently published a number of pieces on the war in Ukraine, the potential outcomes of the conflict, and the possibility of a negotiated settlement between Kyiv and Moscow. To complement these articles, we asked a broad pool of experts for their take. As with previous surveys, we approached dozens of authorities with expertise relevant to the question at hand, along with leading generalists in the field. Participants were asked to state whether they agreed or disagreed with a proposition and to rate their confidence level in their opinion. ….
[Only 5 of 74 “strongly agree” with the debate statement. The majority back Ukraine to victory.] …”
As commentary on Foreign Affairs and its selection of Experts, this tells you everything you need to know.